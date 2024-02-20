Governor of SP says professionals will have better working conditions after resolving social issues

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) that State teachers do not have the best structure or the best salaries, but they have “a lot of love”. According to the politician, professionals need better working conditions.

“We know that teachers don’t have the best structure or the best salaries, but they have a lot of love. And when we resolve social issues, we will provide better conditions for them to work”declared the governor.

The speech was made at the launch of the program Alfabetiza Juntos SPwith support from the Federal Government, which aims to achieve 90% literacy among 7-year-old children by the end of the current administration, in 2026.

Tarcísio also said that teachers are the“greater good” is that “they work really hard”. He avoided talking, however, about the suspension of classes in various parts of the State due to administrative problems.

The school year began on February 15 and students from several schools were left without classes. The problem occurred after the state government changed the definition of classes for temporary teachers (called category O).

Seduc-SP (São Paulo State Department of Education) spent 10 years without hiring staff, and held a competition in 2023 with the expectation of recruiting 15 thousand teachers, with hiring scheduled for 2025.

According to the new rule, teachers approved with the highest score had priority to choose the classes that would be taught in 2024. However, they did not want to take over as temporary teachers, which led to a lack of professionals in the classroom.

In past competitions, the option was reserved for teachers with more experience.

A Apeoesp (Union of Official Education Teachers of the State of São Paulo), called a strike for Wednesday (Feb 21) at Praça da República, in front of the Department of Education, at 4pm (Brasília time).