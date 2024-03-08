Acapulco It is a great tourist destination in the country to spend the vacation for Holy Week 2024, a city that has various activities to make your experience the best of all.

This 2024, Easter It begins on March 24 and ends on Sunday the 31st of the same month, although the date is extended by the school calendar of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP).

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

According to the date established by the SEPstudents and teachers leave classes on March 22 and end their vacation on April 8, so you have a great opportunity to enjoy two weeks of Acapulco.

The city of Acapulco It has an agenda full of events and activities that promise an unforgettable experience for all national and international tourists.

First, you should know that the most anticipated event is the Acapulco Tourist Tianguis 2024as it will be an especially emotional edition due to the recovery efforts after the Hurricane Otis.

The Tianguis Turístico Acapulco 2024 will be held from April 8 to 12, and is one of the largest events in all of Latin America, which manages to attract representatives from 32 states of Mexico.

In addition, Acapulco has enigmatic places to visit, such as The Quebrada, where divers defy death with their jumps.

Remember that you can also visit the Sinfonía del Mar Viewpoint, the Cathedral of Nuestra Señora de la Soledad and the Archaeological Zone of Palma Sola, beautiful places that will surely leave you with great memories.