Jefferson Farfan has captured the full attention of the entertainment press after announcing that she has a daughter who is one year and two months old. The former soccer player reported this news about his paternity at the premiere of his podcast 'Enfocados', broadcast on March 7 on YouTube. It should be noted that the popular 'Foquita' avoided revealing the identity of her daughter's mother; However, the program 'America spectacles' revealed who it was. Below are all the details of the young woman with whom 'Jeffry' had a baby.

Who is the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter?

This Friday, March 8, the program 'América spectacles' revealed the identity of the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter. The space broadcast by América TV gave details about what this young woman who goes by the name of Darinka Ramirez.

On Darinka's social networks, you can see photos of the young woman during her pregnancy process and how she currently spends time with her baby named Luana Sophia.

Ramirezwho has more than 10,000 followers on his Instagram account, has started his own business selling unisex clothing with a streetwear style for children.

What did Jefferson Farfán say about his last daughter, one year and two months old?

Jefferson Farfan On March 7, he premiered his podcast 'Enfocados' alongside Paolo Guerrero and Roberto Guizasola. In conversation with both of them, 'Foquita' decided to tell in front of the cameras that he was happy to have a one-year-old and two-month-old daughter named Luhana.

“I had one more blessing. A year and two months ago, I had a daughter named Luhana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as she has exposed herself at times to my children and, well, I am very happy. My family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope they meet her soon,” said the former soccer player.

How many children does Jefferson Farfán have?

Jefferson Farfan He is known not only for his football career, but also for his personal life, especially his children. In total, there are four.

Maialén Farfán Carrasco

She is the eldest daughter of 'Foquita' and was born from her relationship with Mercedes Carrasco. Mercedes and Jefferson had a relationship when he was very young and at first it was complicated: the former soccer player did not want to acknowledge his paternity, which became a legal issue.

Mercedes had to fight for it, and eventually, Farfán signed Maialén as his daughter. Over the years, tensions appear to have eased. Farfán's 18-year-old daughter shares a relationship with her father.

Adriano and Jeremy Farfán Klug

They are the children of Jefferson Farfán with Melissa Klug. This relationship was very public and often highlighted in the media for its ups and downs.

After their separation, there were legal disputes, mainly related to the support and well-being of their children. Despite the conflicts, both parents have shown at different times interest in the well-being of Adriano and Jeremy.

Melissa Klug and Farfán were in a relationship for 11 years and, as a result of their love, their children, Jeremy and Adriano, were born. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug/Jefferson Farfán

Luhana Farfan

She is the last daughter of Jefferson Farfán, who is one year and two months old. The former soccer player has avoided revealing the identity of the mother of his heiress, but the program 'América spectacles' indicated that she would be a young woman who responds to the nameDarinka Ramirez.

