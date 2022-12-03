if you have wondered What can I give my dad for his birthday? It means that you find yourself in a dilemma or with little creativity, however today in Debate we share the pinterest ideas emotional and original to give your father.

A father and daughter tattoo

It may be his birthday, but you may also want to give him a present and wish him Merry Christmas or maybe you have been touched in the exchange of New Year or for him Father’s dayany date is a special occasion.

To be in the mood, what do you think if they book a session in a tattoo studio, it can be a photo of your childhood or in black ink the silhouette of the two. They can wear the same tattoo or what do you think if you do the name tattoo from your father and so your father tattoos your name.

A picture together in a frame

When you want to give a gift to your dad, and you stay pensive What can I give my dad for his birthday?so an idea is that you take one Photography with your father so that you can print it later and place it in a nice box.

We may also bring up our longings and look for an image in the trunk of memories.

This is where you let your imagination fly, another idea from pinterest is that you can take that photo with a watercolor style, if you don’t get it, there are already quite a few Mexican companies that help you caricature your image or photographic studios that make it seem like they are in another era. It’s worth it.

Photo father and daughter made puzzle

A Rgive it more to our father is that we get to work to make a puzzle of a photograph that they have together or that is of you when you were a baby, it is very simple to do, you only need:

+ A photograph

+ 6 wooden cubes that cover the entire photo

+ white glue

+ Scissors or cutter

+ a box

For the elaboration we are going to accommodate the cubes, if it is a very large photo with a cone of 30 centimeters, you may occupy many more cubes, but if it is a rectangular photo 10 cm x 12 cm then it is very likely that 6 will reach you.

We are going to mark the photograph with the size of each frame and then cut it, then we paste each part of the photo to each cube of wood.

Once several hours have passed and the photographic paper has been perfectly glued to the wood, it is time to place it in a box, which can also look like a frame, if you cut a rectangle in the center.

A trip for dad

Another way to thank dad is to create new momentsexperiences like a trip are the perfect opportunity to connect with our loved ones, so ask your father what place would you like to visit already plan.

It is very likely that you will be surprised where dad wants to go, remember that you have to look after the family and give them those moments that are the only thing that lasts over time.