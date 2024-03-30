The Peruvian authorities raided the residence of President Dina Boluarte and the headquarters of government, within the framework of an investigation into rolex watches that the agent would not have declared as part of her assets.

The search warrant, endorsed by a judge of the Supreme Court of Investigation, opens a new chapter in the saga of political tensions that Peru has been dragging on for decades.

And although Boluarte was experiencing a political period of certain calm, as a result of this investigation, the party Free Peruto which she belonged, has already presented an impeachment motion against her in Congress, which could entangle the political future of the president (who has 10 percent popularity) and her governanceaccording to analysts.

The key points of this news

It all started in the early morningwhen police officers together with prosecutors entered Boluarte's house, in the east of Limaand then they searched the government palace, looking for the watches whose origin the president has not specified.

The officers broke into the house after forcing the door with an iron bar, according to television images. After five hours of investigations, they went to the presidential headquarters.

Although the Prosecutor's Office has not revealed whether it found the jewelry or other evidencea, Boluarte's defense assured that the police found some watches in his room inside the government headquarters.

“They did not take them, it was confirmed and they took photographs. There were approximately 10, within that number there were some nice watches, but I cannot say how many were Rolex brands,” lawyer Mateo Castañeda told RPP radio.

Boluarte, who assumed the presidency in December 2022, She began to be investigated on March 18 for the alleged crime of illicit enrichment and failure to record statements.

“The early morning measure is arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive,” Boluarte said in a message to the nation after being uniformed at his home. The raids were authorized by the Court at the request of the prosecutor's office.

“What has happened constitutes an intolerable attack on the dignity of the Presidency of the Republic and the Nation it represents. These actions are disproportionate and unconstitutional,” said Boluarte's chief of staff, Gustavo Adrianzén.

What's coming now?

The registration operations were carried out after the Prosecutor's Office did not accept that the president rescheduled an appointment in which she had to show the watches and their purchase receipts.

According to statements by several experts to the Peruvian newspaper Tradeall Rolex watches have a unique serial number. For this reason, the authorities would have authorized the raid to track the accessory and determine with analysts who really bought the watch and where the money came from.

Quoted by TradeHéctor Banchero, manager of a luxury watch store, said: “To know the originality of a Rolex it is necessary to have the watch on hand, a procedure that can only be done by a duly accredited expert.”

If she were to be accused of illicit enrichment, Boluarte would only respond in a possible trial after July 2026, when her term ends, as established by the Constitution.

The scandal, however, could lead to a request for Boluarte's vacancy (dismissal) in Congress, as happened this Saturday. This proposal, for now, must be put to a vote to be approved.

For the motion petition to be official, it must first have 50 signatures for the vacancy process to begin. Then, if it goes to debate, 96 votes are needed in Congress, something that is not yet in the accounts.

For this to happen, the right-wing groups that control the unicameral Parliament and are the president's main support will have to support the minority left-wing groups in an alliance that is difficult to achieve, which would put “her governability on the ropes.”

However, Peruvian analyst Víctor Caballero told this newspaper that the panorama is much more complex.

The scenarios in the face of the political crisis in Peru

“I think the possibility of Congress starting the vacancy process due to this scandal is difficult. The congressmen have tied their fortune to the permanence of Dina Boluarte. If Dina resigns or is vacated, they will all leave because general elections must be called, and none of the congressmen can be re-elected,” Caballero explained to EL TIEMPO.

And he added: “The other way is for the Prosecutor's Office to advance in its investigation process. There are two possibilities: that the Prosecutor's Office asks Congress to lift immunity to investigate criminal offenses, a process that can last a long time, or that the Prosecutor's Office, with the evidence of the case, considers that the president is morally incapable of governing, therefore you can request your vacancy.”

The other scenario, as Caballero says, is that, cornered by the case, Boluarte ended up resigning from office as happened with other former presidents. “That is another possibility, but I think that the right-wing parties are not going to allow him to resign.”

According to the chief of staff, at the time of the raids Boluarte was in his residence inside the government palace. The president will continue to “collaborate with the Prosecutor's Office” and will give her statement when she is summoned, Adrianzén said.

The Rolex scandal broke out after a report by the news program La Encerrona in mid-March. The media revealed that Boluarte had worn several watches from the luxury brand in official activities since she became vice president of the government of former President Pedro Castillo and Minister of Development and Social Inclusion in 2021.

The period analyzed by the program runs until December 2022, the month in which he assumed the presidency. After the report, Boluarte pointed out that it is a watch “from yesteryear” and that it is the product of his “effort,” since he has been working since he was 18 years old.

“I have entered the Government Palace with clean hands and I will leave with clean hands, as I have promised the Peruvian people,” Boluarte, 61, declared last week.

The Prosecutor's Office is already investigating Boluarte for the alleged crimes of “genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries”, in a case opened last year for the death of more than 50 citizens “during social mobilizations between December 2022 and January 2023” .

It should be remembered that Boluarte was vice president until she assumed the presidency on December 7, 2022 after Congress dismissed President Pedro Castillo for his attempt to dissolve Parliament, govern by decree, intervene in the judicial system and convene a constituent assembly. Since then, Boluarte has tried to overcome the difficulties of governing without a solid bench and with several hidden investigations.