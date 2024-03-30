Minister of Planning and Budget defends review or cancellation of public initiatives that would not bring benefits to the economy; used Perse as an example

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, stated that tax expenditures without review are responsible for an annual tax waiver of R$400 billion. He said it was necessary to avoid fraud and inconsistencies in social programs and sector benefits.

“Tax spending in Brazil […] exceed a tax waiver of R$400 billion per year. It’s so much money that I think whoever is following it, no matter how rich they are, has no idea what it means.”declared Tebet in an interview with CNN Brazil aired this Saturday (March 30, 2024).

Tebet stated that some tax expenditures on public policy initiatives may be reviewed or even canceled. “We are giving up revenue without having delivery in the form of delivery and income for the population”he said.

The minister mentioned Perse (Emergency Events Sector Resumption Program). The federal government had plans to gradually end the program by 2025. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwill try to implement new changes through a bill to leave the benefit “lean”.

“I'll let Minister Haddad talk about it later [o Perse]because he has news later”said Tebet.

The minister cited, however, public policies that should not be modified because they would bring an injection to the economy, such as Bolsa Família (cash aid for low-income people) and Simples Nacional (special tax regime to facilitate the payment of taxes for small businesses). ).

“Nobody argues that there must be a Manaus Free Zone. It has to be super simple [Nacional] because the micro and small cannot survive without it. Whether there should be Bolsa Família or not, because this already shows that this is what heats up the economy”declared Tebet.

According to the minister, reviewing tax spending is one of the priorities of the government's economic team. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Define the theme as “one of Brazil’s biggest problems in relation to spending review”.

The PT's management committed to the objective of eliminating the deficit in public accounts in relation to GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2024. In practice, it is necessary to collect more –generally through taxes– and spend less. For experts, the goal is unfeasible.

ADJUSTMENT OF FUNCTIONALISM

Tebet said in the interview that there is room for a new adjustment to the salaries of certain public employees in 2024. According to her, the analysis of this possibility will come after May.

“I see a horizon, albeit modest, but I see a horizon. We are talking about public policy budgets, about cutting on one side to make room for what is essential. We have some categories that we know deserve and need.”

A new calculation of public salaries is the reason for demands from labor and union entities.

As shown by the Power360at least 12 categories of federal service are working on a strike scheme or standard operation due to the lack of salary adjustment negotiations and changes to the career plan in 2024.

“There may be a space if there is an understanding from the economic team, if there is a desire, if there is a need”declared Tebet.