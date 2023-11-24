In United States, Asylees have rights and responsibilities that they must know to properly adapt to their new life in the country.. The information provided by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provides a series of guidelines ranging from fundamental rights to legal obligations.

Asylees have rights that allow them to live and work in the US. These rights include freedom of expression, religion and assembly. Additionally, they have the right to live anywhere in the country, work, leave and return under certain conditions, attend public school up to a certain age, apply for a Social Security card, obtain a driver’s license, and eventually apply for residency. permanent and citizenship.

However, These rights come with responsibilities.. Asylees must obey all federal, state, and local laws, pay taxes, register with the Selective Service if they are men between 18 and 26 years old, report address changes to USCIS, send their minor children to school, and apply for status legal permanent resident status after one year in the United States if they are refugees.

The USCIS highlights the importance of understanding US laws, as they may differ from other places where you have lived. Learning about American history, government, and culture is a valuable tool to integrate and feel comfortable in your new environment..

Regarding settlement in the country, each level of government plays a different role in helping asylees settle. Local, state, and federal government offices, as well as community organizations, are available to provide assistance during the resettlement process.

The asylum application is made before the Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Benefits and responsibilities of asylees at work in the United States

The USCIS highlights some specific benefits and responsibilities of asylees. In terms of work, if they are granted asylum, they are authorized to work in the United States, even if they do not have an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Additionally, they have the right to obtain a Social Security card without restrictions and can apply for derived asylum status for their spouse or children.

The agency emphasizes the need to comply with special rules for traveling outside the United States, requiring prior permission through the Refugee Travel Document. There is also an obligation to inform USCIS of any address change within the first 10 days of moving.