Before, just a few years ago, the‘new generation colored asphalt, it was a technological and extravagant challenge: an expensive, non-functional and even a little‘ chic. A whim. Then, with the progress of processing techniques, el‘reduction of production costs, this new type of covering has become one of the new favorite materials for‘harmony of the landscape. “L‘asphalt in color ”today is a possible alternative to classic bitumen, especially in green areas.

It costs (still) more than normal, but it is the fashion of the moment. It is now found everywhere, in increasingly extravagant compounds, and made by the most diverse manufacturers: green, red, blue, even orange. Used in traffic but also as a piece of furniture for public areas and gardens. Today, however, the new frontier is no longer the color variations, the most striking.

But those “technological “, l‘latest evolutionary idea: asphalts integrated with granular rubber flakes (obtained from the recycling of exhausted tires) to gain grip. Or with orange, lemon or other fibers deriving from food waste (to increase its strength and elasticity). Or – even – bituminous mixtures that recycle textile waste, fibers or dust components, with a double objective: to dispose of industrial waste in a useful way, and to regulate the “binding” capacity of a covering. It is believed that the‘asphalt is a recent technology, but in reality the first to use it were the ancient Romans (who discovered the properties of the natural bitumen that emerged in Syria) and today it is only experiencing a second, millennial, youth. But above all: asphalts are a huge deal today. Proof of this is the success of “Asphaltica ”, the most important Italian fair on bitumen, which takes place every year in Verona, with impressive numbers: it has reached 5 thousand square meters of exhibition, 40 thousand visitors, 80 exhibitors, 207 accredited journalists. From a sector event to a small kermesse where money, technologies and ideas are whirling around. The reason is simple: the recovery plan has given the industry a huge boost. Stefano Ravaioli, organizer of the fair, explains: “of the 24 billion of the NRP, 4 will end up on asphalt”. Ravaioli says: “The modern roads, as we know them today, were born as a result of the first adventurous races: once it was proved that the motor horses were faster and more reliable than those of the carriages, the States understood that they had to bear the enormous costs of these infrastructure. The first big Beijing-Paris race, in 1907 – adds Ravaioli – had a‘enormous importance: it was won by an Italian, Prince Scipione Borghese, heir of the Borghese family, a former radical deputy (of the Kingdom) who won traveling by car between Beijing and Paris. L‘The car – an Itala 35/45 – had hard rubber wheels, the size of a wagon, and – concludes Ravaioli – managed to overcome every obstacle, even pulled and pushed by the porters ».

L ‘ impulse of the Pnrr

Today the most easily achievable part of the objectives of the NRP is precisely that on connection infrastructures. Which directly and indirectly increases road construction. This is why the demand for innovation is growing, and with it the funding for research. L‘last frontier on which we work? The recycling of “waste ”and waste materials recovered from disused roads: tons and tons of exhausted bitumen. At the end of life – in fact – the old asphalt becomes “milled”. In other words, a mechanically crushed pulp that accumulates in mountains in the storage sites identified by the operators in the sector. In that form, like “special waste ”must be subject to very strict regulations.

It cannot be stored without respecting the proportions established by law in relation to the new surfaces, it cannot be disposed of in the‘environment (fortunately), nor be used (without control) as an inert filling material. That’s why the‘last sustainability challenge will also become l‘deal of the century.

A new raw material

Mixing milled bitumen, in an increasing percentage, thanks to new generation additives, means obtaining two useful results in one fell swoop: reducing the consumption of a limited raw material (bitumen is a secondary product in the hydrocarbon cracking cycle). And transform mountains of non-disposable waste into a regenerated raw material. «Technically – explains Homar Nava, sole director of one of the most active companies in the sector in research, Fhl of Bergamo – the possibility of using additives to give new life to milled products is already there. The issue is to understand how to make this process more and more convenient from the point of view of production costs. Although it is obvious that to what I spend more to produce the new asphalt with large percentages of milled parts, I must also add all that I save by recycling the old one. We market these additives, and they work.

So the question is no longer whether this process will be convenient for everyone, but when it will be ”. But what slows it down? Smile, sigh: «The time for the contracting authorities to get used to it‘idea. Then a small jungle of regulatory paradoxes, some small savings in scale, and the evolutionary leaps of research, which we have been conducting for years in collaboration with the‘university. Do you think that today, the‘enormous increase in energy costs makes additives more competitive! ”At 4.15 pm on 10 August 1907 l‘Itala di Scipione Borghese entered Paris after 16 thousand kilometers. When they asked the Prince how he had done it, with no roads, he smiled: “This is no longer a problem. After this victory the roads will come ». He was right. And perhaps today it also applies to the new generation of bitumen. By the way: the glorious Itala 35/45 still exists. It is located in the museum of‘Turin car and, quest‘year, it was exposed to Asphaltica. Lifetime Achievement Oscar.

