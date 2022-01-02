Austria Assisted suicide became legal in Austria

According to the country’s Constitutional Court, the total ban on the practice violated sovereignty.

In Austria a law reform allowing assisted suicide came into force at the turn of the year, says Britain broadcast BBC. By the end of 2021, the penalty for participating in assisted suicide was up to five years in prison.

From New Year’s Day, terminally ill adults or people who are in a permanent state of quality of life can request assisted suicide.

The practice is strictly regulated in Austria and each case requires an assessment from two doctors, one of whom must specialize in palliative care. After that, the patient must reconsider their decision for another 12 weeks or two weeks if they are terminally ill.

The patient receives the suicide medicine from certain pharmacies whose names are not publicly known. The patient must inform the lawyer or notary public of the decision.

In Austria, additional funding was also provided for the development of palliative care so that no one chooses to commit suicide just because of a lack of other options.

Of Austria the law was approved by parliament in december. German radio foreign service Deutsche Wellen according to the reform was passed when the old provision prohibiting assisted suicide expired at the end of 2021.

Terrestrial the Constitutional Court outlinedthat the total ban violated the right to self-determination.

Euthanasia will continue to be illegal in Austria. Assisted suicide differs from euthanasia in that in euthanasia, the doctor gives the person medication at the request of the person to end his or her life, while in assisted suicide, he or she gives the person help to commit suicide, says the Finnish Medical Association.

Assisted suicide in Austria, a neighboring country to Austria, has long been legal, which has brought so-called suicide tourism into the country. In addition, assisted suicide has been decriminalized in Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.