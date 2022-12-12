The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands, last Friday, has been considered one of the most exciting of Qatar 2022, among other things, because the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, starred in an iconic anger during an interview.

(Also read: ‘What are you looking at, fool?’: they reveal what nobody saw about the ‘fight’ between Messi and Weghorst).

The journalist, Gastón Edul, was speaking with Messi for the ‘TyC Sports’ chain when the footballer suddenly uttered angrily: “What are you looking at, fool. What are you looking at, fool. Go, go there, fool. Go there”. Words that were immortalized and are already sold on products such as glasses and t-shirts.

(Of interest: Messi’s ‘what are you looking at, fool’ is immortalized: it is already sold in glasses and t-shirts).

After the virality of Messi’s reaction, the journalist who interviewed him told his version of the eventswho confessed that he was very surprised to see the player from the albiceleste so angry, because, although the atmosphere between the footballers between both teams was hot, Messi was the calmest.

“Actually, before the note because we had the cameras in the locker room area, everyone was bitching between the players from Argentina and the Netherlands, not just Leo. What’s more, Leo is the one who was calmer”, Gastón mentioned to ‘TyC Sports’.

According to Gaston’s testimony, Messi gets very angry when Wout Weghorst, the number 19 of the Netherlands, asked him for the shirt: “Leo gets angry when Weghorst, after beating the Argentines in the penalty shootout… asks for his shirt. When he asks for the shirt he got mad ”.

(You can read: Wout Weghorst responded to Messi after “what are you looking at, fool” and increased controversy).

At that moment, Messi prefers to get away from the situation and approaches the press area, where Gastón is, but when he turns around, he realizes that Weghorst is still standing looking at him, according to the journalist, with an evil face.

“The other was standing there with a bad face that I don’t understand and that’s when he started ‘go over there, go over there’, like getting into your locker room. I told him three times that we were live because he didn’t want anything bad to happen because there were people from FIFA too and the phrase on the air was shocking, but he didn’t care too much. Then he and his family took it naturally, ”she recounted.

Gastón also revealed that he tried to calm Messi down and distract him to avoid any uncomfortable situation live, but to no avail, as the Argentine ’10’ was furious.

(Also: Messi explains the ‘what are you looking at, fool’ that he said to the Dutchman Wout Weghorst).

“He never listened to me. He was hot, he talked about the referee, about Van Gaal. If you review the note, I think it’s the first note that he almost didn’t look at me, he almost didn’t look at me. He was involved, he was hot, he answered what he wantedGaston explained.

Wout Weghorst’s version

The ‘what are you looking at, fool’ had such an impact that even international media asked Weghorst what happened. The Dutchman only mentioned that he wanted to shake Messi’s hand and congratulate him, but that the Argentine was rude..

“I wanted to shake his hand after the game. I have a lot of respect for him as a player, but he threw my hand to his side and he didn’t want to talk to me…he said disrespectful words to me and that disappoints me.”, he mentioned.

(Keep reading: Pelé: this is the most recent medical report on his health).

Wout Weghorst’s response 🇳🇱 about Leo’s “What are you looking at, silly, go there silly” #Messi: “I wanted to shake his hand and he threw it to my side. He said disrespectful words. I admire him as a football player but I am very disappointed (by how he acted).”pic.twitter.com/9EE6XSVnmB – Gian Franco Zelaya (@gianfzelaya) December 10, 2022

ELTIEMPO.COM

More news

Second journalist killed during the World Cup in Qatar 2022

The black 2022 by Nairo Quintana and Miguel Ángel López

Piqué reappears: accurate response to the rumors of his separation from Clara Chía