Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a deal to carry the series call of Duty on PlayStation Plusthe PlayStation subscription service, provided that the Japanese multinational stops getting in the way of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, doing everything to prevent it.

Sony could then include games from the Call of Duty series in its premium subscription (we deduce, since we are also talking about cloud gaming), allowing you to play it also in streaming. The offer is part of the ten-year agreement proposed to Sony by Microsoft to keep the Call of Duty series on the PlayStation platforms, an agreement whose existence has been confirmed by Microsoft itself.

sony of his own has not yet accepted. He probably doesn’t want to lose the only real argument at his disposal to oppose the acquisition and try to block it, namely the risk that PlayStation players will lose the Call of Duty series.

The news comes a few days after the decision by the Federal Trade Commission (the US antitrust body) to sue Microsoft to prevent the deal. The Redmond house is doing everything to demonstrate its goodwill, that is, that it does not want to remove the Call of Duty series from other platforms, but the road is getting really steep.

This also includes the agreement with Nintendo to make ports of the series for its consoles for ten years and the attempted agreement with Valve, rejected by Gabe Newell due to the full trust he has for Phil Spencer and Xbox.