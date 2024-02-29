For two years now, Al-Nassr has used its deep wallet to attract football's biggest stars. The place Capology has published the salaries of the staff members. We reveal the ranking of the highest paid players.
We are not going to maintain much suspense, Cristiano Ronaldo is evidently Al-Nassr's highest paid player. In the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese receives 200 million euros per year according to Capology. On the second step of the podium is Sadio Mané, who earns five times less than his teammate, with 40 million euros per year.
Another striking fact, which is obvious when analyzing the salary classification of this team, is that the top eight positions are occupied by foreign players. In fact, from ninth place we only find the Saudis. The best paid of them is Ayman Yahya, far from the standards of the big stars, with 1.28 million euros per year.
|
PLAYER
|
ANNUAL SALARY (MILLIONS OF EUROS)
|
CRISTIANO RONALDO
|
200
|
SADIO MANE
|
40
|
AYMERIC LAPORTE
|
24.5
|
MARCELO BROZOVIC
|
24.2
|
OCTAVIO
|
13
|
ALEX TELLES
|
8.2
|
ANDERSON TALISCA
|
6.5
|
DAVID OSPINA
|
3.5
Several years ago, it would have been unthinkable to be talking about the Saudi Arabian league. However, since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, the football world began to set its eyes on this competition.
#salaries #players #AlNassr #Cristiano #Ronaldo39s #club
Leave a Reply