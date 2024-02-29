Thursday, February 29, 2024
Electricity price | Electricity is almost free until six in the morning on Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 29, 2024
in World Europe
On Friday, electricity costs an average of 2.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

Exchange electricity is really cheap on Friday. The daily average price including VAT is about 2.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

From the morning until six in the morning, electricity is almost free.

Even at its most expensive, electricity costs only 3.8 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday.

Electricity has now been affordable from Sunday until February 11. Since then, stock exchange electricity has cost an average of 5.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

