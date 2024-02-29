Electricity price | Electricity is almost free until six in the morning on Friday

On Friday, electricity costs an average of 2.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

From the morning until six in the morning, electricity is almost free.

Even at its most expensive, electricity costs only 3.8 cents per kilowatt hour on Friday.

Electricity has now been affordable from Sunday until February 11. Since then, stock exchange electricity has cost an average of 5.1 cents per kilowatt hour.