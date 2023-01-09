The governor of Assiut, Essam Saad, said that the rescue teams recovered 4 bodies from under the rubble of the 5-storey building in the Qelta neighborhood of Assiut, the capital of the governorate.

And he stated in a statement that the rescuers also recovered two injured people who were taken to a local hospital, while the media office in the province stated that workers pulled out, later on Sunday, a third survivor.

The governor added that the authorities evacuated the surrounding residential buildings and sent bulldozers and other equipment to clear and secure the site.

A video recording, released by the governor’s office, showed rescuers trying to remove the rubble, working among the rubble.

By Sunday evening, rescue teams were still searching for survivors, using bulldozers and excavators to clear rubble, while security forces cordoned off the area around the building.

save a lady from Under the rubble

The Civil Protection and Rescue Forces managed to rescue a woman and extract her alive from under the rubble of the collapsed property in Assiut after she phoned one of her relatives. The Director of Civil Protection in Assiut contacted the Civil Protection Forces to locate her.

The governor of Assiut revealed that a surviving girl and an elderly woman were rescued from under the rubble, and 4 bodies were recovered from the residents of the collapsed house.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building’s collapse. The governor said officials will investigate the incident and check surrounding buildings for the safety of residents.

The collapse in Assiut, 400 km south of Cairo, came a day after a roof collapsed on a building in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing two people and injuring another.