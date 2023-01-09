His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, today issued a federal decree appointing His Excellency Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi as Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, with the rank of Minister.
The decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall come into force as of the date of its issuance.
