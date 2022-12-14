For everything great, ATV announced the return of Sheyla Rojas to the television house that made her famous. At first it was believed that the model was going to have a new program together with Tula Rodríguez and Paco Bazán; however, Magaly Medina was in charge of clarifying what the project consisted of.

In the Monday, December 12 edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”, “Urraca” indicated that Tula Rodríguez, Sheyla Rojas and Paco Bazán will only work together on a special that ATV will carry out for the New Year, in alliance with the station radiomar.

“You’re not coming back, Shey. Why are we deceived? You are not going to come to Peru to do a program”, said Magaly Medina. “It is a special occasion. I don’t rule it out either,” replied the model who will host the special “El salsatón de Radiomar y ATV”, which will have special guests such as El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Trébol Clan, Alex Matos, Álvaro Rod, Antonio Cartagena, Brunela Torpoco, Combinación de Havana, among others.

Meanwhile, Tula Rodríguez pointed out at the press conference: “Today my present is ATV. I have plans with the channel for next year and I am super happy with this first step. Without a doubt, I really want to try many things. This 2023 I also assume acting with a new proposal in soap operas. My family is very well, reunited and I cannot be more satisfied,” said the cheerleader.

Carlos Vílchez returns to América TV

What is confirmed is the return of Carlos Vílchez to América Televisión despite the fact that, days before, the comedian denied what was revealed by Maria Pia Copellowho will be your partner in Pachacámac.

During an interview for Magaly Medina’s space, the comedian had no choice and confirmed what was an open secret. “I am going to tell you something clear. Until December 22 I work on this channel. For something I have a 38-year career. Due to the respect I have, I consider myself a good professional”, said the popular ‘Carlota’.

Jorge Benavides also spoke. “Obviously, I am very sad, because Carlos, in addition to being my co-worker, is a friend of mine. I have respected his decision not to say until he decides. I think it’s an open secret,” said the presenter of “JB on ATV.”

Does Mathías Brivio return to América TV?

Another of the figures that returns to América Televisión is Mathías Brivio. According to Magaly Medina, the journalist will leave Latina to return to the most successful program he has ever had, “Esto es guerra”, to make a duo again with Johanna San Miguel.

According to the ‘Urraca’ statements, Renzo Schuller will no longer lead this space. And both the actor and Mathías Brivio would not have convinced the respective television houses in which they work.

Is Fernando Díaz leaving ATV?

Another transfer between channels that Magaly Medina announced was the journalist Fernando Díaz, her still ATV partner. Apparently, the presenter of “ATV news” and journalistic director of the Sunday program “Día D” will leave the Arequipa avenue channel to join the host of the morning show “Arriba mi gente” after the resignation of Mathías Brivio.

“Fernando Díaz, who is in the mornings and who is a journalistic producer of the Sunday program, leaves here on the 9th. He is going to Latina to replace Mathías Brivio in the morning program, ”Medina reported.

Fernando Díaz would join the ranks of Latina, according to Magaly Medina. Photo: ATV capture

The journalists Percy Guzmán, Lorena Ormeño, Richard Apolo and Angélica Villegas will remain on the newscast. Sources from the television house informed La República that it will soon be announced who will be the reinforcement that will join the ranks of “D-Day”.

Does Gianella Neyra return to América TV?

A few weeks ago, in the pre-sale of América Televisión, Rebeca Escribns, Almendra Gomelsky and Katia Condos were happy because their podcast “Mujeres de la PM” is going to hit the small screen in 2023.

During the presentation, Katia Condos regretted the absence of Cristian Rivero’s partner, even indicating that they were looking for the fourth member. “It’s a pity that the other (Gianella Neyra) is not there, we are missing one, but we are casting for the fourth… We are leaving the possibilities open… The program will have the same filthy essence, but in another format,” he commented. Federico Salazar’s wife.

Let us remember that Rebeca Escribns, Gianella Neyra, Almendra Gomelsky and Katia Condos had the space “Mujeres sin filtro” on América TV, which lasted three years.

Rebeca Escribens hosted “Mujeres sin filtro” with her friends. Photo: Diffusion America TV

However, the four friends will work together again, revealed the Peruvian journalist ketty cabrera on his personal blog.

Is Maju Mantilla going to Latina?

Maju Mantilla announced that, after the end of “En boca de todos”, she will focus on her acting career, since she was summoned to act in the second season of the soap opera “Maricucha”.

However, Ketty Cabrera assured that the former Miss World 2004 will be the new face of channel 2. “This time we learned that the charismatic Maju Mantilla will join the ranks of Latina Televisión starting in 2023 and will join the team of the morning program ‘Arriba mi gente’”, assured the social communicator.