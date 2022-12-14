Cruz Azul has opted for low-profile reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. La Máquina Celeste brought in Augusto Lotti and Ramiro Carrera, two strikers who came from Atlético Tucumán. Likewise, the light blues gave a second chance to Jordan Silva and Alexis Gutiérrez, two elements that did not shine much in their first stage.
According to the most recent reports, the Machine would be interested in integrating a world-class scorer into its ranks for the upcoming tournament. According to a publication by the Uruguayan journalist Buysan, the La Noria team would be insisting on bringing ‘Luisito’ to Liga MX.
This information suggests that the capital team gives the signing “almost closed”, but that there are other clubs interested in signing the historic striker.
The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker spent the last semester with Nacional from Uruguay, but he will not stay with this team for next season. Last summer, Cruz Azul was one of the teams interested in hiring Suárez, but he opted for the club that saw him born as a professional footballer.
In July 2022, Suárez spoke about why he rejected the offer of the Máquina Celeste after parting ways with Atlético de Madrid.
“They called me from Toluca, but I’m not going because of a height issue and one has to be aware of that. They told me about Cruz Azul, that Diego Aguirre was there and he loves me, but Mexico today would not be an option.”
– Luis Suarez to Sport
Until now, no further details are known about this possible signing, but apparently Cruz Azul will continue to bid to bring in the legendary Uruguayan striker.
#world #star #Cruz #Azul #sign
Leave a Reply