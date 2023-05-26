The Amazon is a geographical area of ​​7.4 million square kilometers, representing 4.9% of the American continentaccording to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal).

This Amazon jungle covers, to some extent, a part of Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Guyana, Suria and Colombia.

This territory is characterized by having unique fauna and flora species, that is, they only reside in the Amazon.

In fact, the Aquae Foundation, organization that uses annual strategies to contribute to maintenance and sustainable development, affirms that there are “427 species of mammals, 1,300 species of birds, 378 species of reptiles, and more than 400 species of amphibians.”

In accordance with the above, we invite you to learn about some of the unique species in this territory.

Golden Lion Tamarin

better known as ‘lion tamarin’ It is an omnivorous animal, so it feeds on birds, reptiles, fruits, spiders, snails, and amphibians, among others.

It is characterized by living in tall trees, in order to avoid being attacked by predators, so they tend to take refuge in holes in these.

Lazy

This animal feeds on tree leaves, since they remain, most of their lives, on top of these large plants, so they rarely come down from there to defecate, according to National Geographic.

The three-toed sloth (Bradypus variegatus) is one of the most trafficked mammals with a record of 170 seizures. Photo: Private file / WEATHER

poison dart frog

these amphibians They live in a tropical area, are carnivorous and measure approximately centimeters.

Also, he is well known for having a very particular skin, since it can be orange, mint or yellow, depending on the color. fauna, portal of the Animal Park in Madrid.

It is considered the most toxic vertebrate in the world.

jesus christ lizard

This animal belongs to the species of basiliscus basiliscus and It is characterized by measuring between 70 and 75 centimeters.

The Jesus Christ lizard feeds on meat, fish, although it is omnivorous, so it also eats flowers, fruits, eggs, stems and insects, according to the portal. From the Amazon, specialized in informing and making articles about the Amazonian territory.

In addition to the aforementioned species, there are others that are also found in the Amazon, according to Humans for Abundance, Ecuadorian organization that focuses on conserving and restoring the planet’s biodiversity.– Tapir.

– Black agouti.

– Glove.

– Eastern Bare-tailed Armadillo.

