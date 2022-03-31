In line with this new trend, the Moroccan Tourism Office (responsible for promoting the destination of Morocco) participated in the International Mediterranean Tourism Market Fair in Tel Aviv, on March 29-30, with an important delegation that included about 30 tourism actors, with the aim of strengthening partnerships with their Israeli counterparts.

The organizers of this exhibition, which is considered the largest event for the tourism industry in Israel, chose Morocco as the guest of honor during this year’s edition, and the latter participated in a gallery that spanned an area of ​​250 square meters.

In December 2020, Rabat and Tel Aviv decided to resume diplomatic relations, and Israeli and Moroccan airlines began operating direct flights between the two countries to stimulate the influx of Israeli tourists to Morocco.

Morocco and Israel have cooperation agreements in several fields, including the tourism field. The two countries signed an agreement aimed at promoting Morocco’s tourist destination, and joint marketing by both parties to boost incoming tourism.

Attracting 200,000 Israeli tourists

Morocco is betting on attracting about 200,000 Israeli tourists, and this number is expected to double in the next few years.

According to a statement by the Moroccan Tourism Office, Israel hosts an important Moroccan community that has gained the opportunity today to go to its country of origin through direct flights linking the two countries.

The same source confirms that “on the sidelines of the tourism fair that was held in Tel Aviv, the office adopted a promotional campaign a few days ago on several main axes in Tel Aviv in order to promote the destination of Morocco.”

The founding president of the Moroccan-Israeli Friendship Association, Simon Skira, stressed the importance of Morocco’s participation in the largest tourism exhibition in Israel to introduce the destination of Morocco, and to meet with travel and tour operators in this promising market for the Kingdom.

Skira, who was present at the exhibition in Tel Aviv, points out that the direct air link between the two countries through a group of airlines will stimulate the Moroccan community in Israel, which is estimated at more than 800,000 people, to spend their holidays in their home country, with which they have strong ties. .

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, the spokesman considers that the air link and the promotion of Morocco’s destination within the Hebrew country would also contribute to attracting Israeli tourists of different origins, who have a desire to visit the Kingdom and learn about its natural qualifications and authentic heritage.

promising market

The Israeli market is considered promising and strategic for those in charge of the tourism sector in Morocco, given the important opportunities it provides, as nearly 7 million Israelis travel annually outside the country, according to the Moroccan Tourism Office.

Simon Skerra points out the need to work on providing a variety of tourist offers aimed at recreational tourism, historical monuments, and others for families and others, and not only religious tourism.

He stresses the importance of the ongoing communication between Moroccan and Israeli tourism actors, especially travel agencies, to coordinate efforts to attract Israeli tourists, who are considered among the most “generous” tourists during travel.

Skira notes that Morocco has already begun to attract a number of Israeli visitors, stressing the need to accompany this process by providing suitable conditions for receiving tourists and preparing tour guides capable of communicating in Hebrew.

Provide reception conditions

The Moroccan delegation, which participated in the International Mediterranean Tourism Fair in Tel Aviv, reviewed opportunities for partnership with tourism operators in Israel.

Mohamed El Semlali, President of the National Federation of Travel Agencies in Morocco, stated that the balanced presence of actors in the tourism sector in Morocco at the International Tourism Fair in Tel Aviv is an indication of the desire of Moroccan professionals to strengthen partnership with their Israeli counterparts, which will contribute effectively to attracting tourists from the Hebrew state. Especially the Jews of Moroccan origin.

Al-Samali added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Kingdom is making tangible efforts to promote Morocco’s tourist destination around the world, noting that Moroccan Jewish history and heritage gives the Israeli market an advantage over other markets.

The spokesman continues that the tourism sector professionals are working to provide all the needs of the Israeli tourist, including providing a diet in line with the religious rituals of the Jews.

In this regard, Al-Smalali draws attention to the launch of a series of training courses for the benefit of tour guides in order to learn the Hebrew language and bring them closer to the Jewish culture, with the aim of preparing them to receive tourists from Israel.

The Moroccan actor in the tourism sector indicates that travel agencies are working on preparing programs that suit the requirements of Israeli visitors, including visits to historical cities, and other visits to religious shrines in different regions of Morocco.

Al-Smalali expects that Morocco will turn in the coming years into a favorite tourist destination for Moroccan Jews residing in Israel, who make up a significant percentage of the population of this Hebrew country.