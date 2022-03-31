The two had a face to face during the episode. What did they decide?

Samuel And Valentina were the protagonists of the second episode of Last stop aired last night. Before Simona Ventura the two had to decide whether to continue with the divorce or to get back together.

In the middle there are also the twins they gave to the world and they are still very small. To raise doubts, he thought about it Stephen, friend of the woman who apparently spends a lot of time at the two’s home. Valentina confessed that nothing happened between them but that in her Stefano she found many things that led her to reflect.

The final face to face between the couple with the final decision came yesterday in the episode. Valentina after 6 years of marriage sent the divorce letter to her husband because she said she was tired.

They decided to participate in the program to see if there was room to heal their love story. Valentina, speaking with the therapeutics made available by the production, admitted:

“I just want to take my life and be myself. I would like to have a moment of tranquility, without pressure and obligations. I have to be with the man with whom I had children, have behavior at home, I don’t want to have the obligation. He pulled this friend in the middle that has nothing to do with it, because he is a friend of the family. I’m fine when he’s not at home! The fear of leaving him alone holds me back, I know that in this way I make him suffer more ”.

Soon after it was the moment of the face to face. Valentina took the floor and admitted that she no longer loved her husband. “How can I still make fun of you? Regardless of everything, you know, I wasn’t here to understand something about another person but if I was still in love with you and that’s not the case. For what I have tried I will never stop thanking you, you gave me the best gift, our daughters, and I will never forget what I felt “ – her words.

Faced with this Samuel the situation happens he decided to close the door by pressing the red button. Their story ended. At the time after participation in Last stop they still live together but not because they got closer but because of the love for their daughters.