Local media reports stated that an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the terrorist cell, while the number of arrested terrorists has not yet been revealed.

And last Tuesday, the security authorities in Sudan arrested 11 foreign terrorists in a security raid, which led to the killing of 5 policemen and the injury of others.

A statement published on the official page of the Sudanese intelligence service said that the terrorist group It belongs to the terrorist organization ISIS, and it consisted of 15 foreigners of different nationalities who were holed up in a furnished apartment in a building in the suburb of “Jabra” in the south of the country. Khartoum.

At the time, a security source suggested that the group would have extensions in a number of neighborhoods and regions of the capital, Khartoum, and other cities of the country.

Fears have increased during the recent period that terrorist groups will exploit the current security liquidity situation in Sudan, to restore the activity of a number of people sleeper cells whose nucleus was formed in the nineties of the last century, when the ousted regime opened Omar al-Bashir lands the country for terrorist figures from a number of Arab countries, among them Osama bin Laden Al-Qaeda leader.