A crude oil spill at an oil rig in the Pacific Ocean has created an oil slick with an area of ​​34 square kilometers, about 6800 football fields, near the American coastal city of Huntington Beach.











Kim Carr, the mayor of Huntington Beach, speaks of an “ecological disaster” in the area about 40 miles south of metropolis Los Angeles. Between the tar and oil, many dead fish wash up and the birds are smeared with oil. She has closed off the beaches, normally frequented by surfers and sunbathers, to contain the disaster as much as possible.

In total, it is estimated that about 573,000 liters of oil entered the ocean via a burst pipeline. That is by no means the largest spill ever on the California coast. In 1969, nearly 14 million gallons of oil leaked into the ocean off Santa Barbara. Yet it is not nothing.

The exact cause of the pipe break is not yet known. Amplify Energy, the organization behind the oil drilling in the area, has now announced that it has closed the leaking pipeline.

Huge amounts of tar wash up on the beaches of Huntington Beach. © EPA



disaster area

Man and power are working to get the oil out of the sea again. By means of a floating barrier, they try to ensure that the oil does not flow further into the nature reserves. Still, much remains to be done, Mayor Carr told a press conference: “Our swamps are being degraded and parts of our coastline are covered in oil.”

Michelle Steel, the area’s Republican representative in the United States House of Representatives, has sent a letter to President Joe Biden declaring the spill “major disaster’, a major disaster. This would free up a piggy bank of federal government money to spend on cleaning, which is much needed. “This is a serious disaster,” Steel said.

The spill is reviving the discussion about oil extraction on the California coast. Democratic state board member Cottie Petrie-Norris called the disaster “a call to action against drilling at our precious beaches.” It is inevitable that the local ecosystem will be affected, she says.



