And for the third time in a row, leaders Arsenal continued to bleed points in the race for the English Premier League title, by snatching a very difficult draw against its guest, Southampton, 3-3, on Friday.
With that result, Manchester City’s path to achieving the title has become easier, as it can regain the lead, by winning its next two postponed matches.
However, the “gunners” should not lose hope, as the league’s dream is still possible, if the following scenario is realized:
- Victory over Manchester City next Wednesday has become a prerequisite.
- The victory over Manchester City would mean that Arsenal could clinch the title, if it won all its other five matches.
- In the event of a tie with Manchester City, Arsenal will wait for the “Citizens” to stumble in another match, and for the “Gunners” to win in their remaining matches.
- Losing the confrontation against Manchester City will mean the evaporation of the “dream” greatly, as Arsenal will wait for Pep Guardiola’s squad to stumble on two occasions later, in order to return to the top, which is unlikely amid the brilliance of Manchester City at this stage of the season.
