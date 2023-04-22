And for the third time in a row, leaders Arsenal continued to bleed points in the race for the English Premier League title, by snatching a very difficult draw against its guest, Southampton, 3-3, on Friday.

With that result, Manchester City’s path to achieving the title has become easier, as it can regain the lead, by winning its next two postponed matches.

However, the “gunners” should not lose hope, as the league’s dream is still possible, if the following scenario is realized: