United States.- Since 2015, the Latin American Music Awards were created to reward the latin artists most prominent within the music industry, an event that has always been highly anticipated by fans and celebrities.

Precisely, this 2023 award gave a lot to talk about, as well as numerous reactions in networks, including the arrival of Featherweight to the red carpet that caused Galilea Montijo to withdraw from it.

And it is that the well-known presenter of the morning program of Televisa‘Today‘, She was waiting to conduct an interview as the main host of the ceremony, when suddenly security personnel told her that she should move from where she was, while helping her with her gala dress to avoid any accident.

As Galilea was going down the stairs, she ran into Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijawhom everyone knows as Featherweight, for which he told him: “I’ll see you now, countryman“, but the singer seemed to ignore her and continued walking towards the Red Carpet.

This situation did not take long to go viral, since the moment was captured in a video that has already been around on social networks, so user reactions have been divided.

However, Internet users did not speak about the embarrassing moment that Galilea Montijo lived in the middle of the red carpet, but they did speak and even criticized the interpreter of ‘Ella baila sola’ for her presence at the prestigious event.

In fact, users highlighted how unfortunate it is that Peso Pluma is one of the most listened to singers in Mexico and even more so that he has become one of the favorite musicians for young people.

“And what race is that?”; “Who is Featherweight?”; “That is social decomposition”; “Thank God they already left Grupo Firme behind”; “But if he sings horrible”; “The son of Dora the explorer”; “I had never seen him, I was watching the awards and I can only say that he sings horrible. If Bad Bunny does not understand what he sings, less so ”, are one of the most outstanding comments.