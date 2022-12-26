People may choose to wear wigs for many reasons, from sheer excitement to hair loss or as a fashion statement there are so many different styles and colors of wigs to try out. Wigs bring out the best in us, and the perfect wig is the moment of confidence. There are a lot of options available in the market but which one is the right one? Well, that can get overwhelming for many. With many colors and styles as per skin tones, this blog will help you to choose the perfect one and will make your search easier for you!

WHY HD LACE FRONT WIGS ARE BETTER THAN ANY OTHER ALTERNATIVES?

Before getting into the depth of why HD Lace Wigs are better than any other wigs, let’s understand what HD lace front wigs are and what to look like in a wig.

What is an HD Lace Wig And Why Is It Better?

HD lace wig is a high-definition lace wig that is made from a royal lace material also called Swiss lace and looks invisible when applied to the scalp. It gives the wearer a more exposed hairline that looks very natural and does not leave you the need of matching your skin tone with the lace. It is one of the thinnest lace out there and has been the favorite of many celebrities. Also, HD lace wigs have stronger breathability making them comfortable for the wearer to even wear in summer and for long extending hours. Since HD lace wigs are thin, they also tend to be more delicate as compared to other wigs and should be handled with care.

What To Consider When Choosing A Wig?

To choose the right wig, there are a few easy steps that can land you your perfect wig:

SIZE OF THE WIG CAP – The wig cap size is super important for your wig security. Your HD lace wigs will look perfect if the right cap size is chosen. If your wig is either too loose or too tight it will not look natural nor will it look comfortable. Measure the circumference of your head with the tape and make sure that you buy the perfect one.

THE COLOR OF YOUR WIG – You can always explore and experiment with the colors but choosing the right one considering your skin tone is very important. Choose the one that is closer to the shade of your natural hair tone. Once you are used too, you can play around with more colors.

THE TYPE OF WIG – There are many types to choose from including Handtied wigs, lace front wigs, HD lace front wigs, Monofilament wigs, and Wefted wigs. The hair type you choose including human hair and synthetic hair depends on your level of maintenance, styling, longevity, and lifestyle as well as your price range.

YOUR FACE SHAPE – There are 5 basic face shapes including oval, square, round, heart, and oblong, and figuring out your face shape can lead you to that perfect wig that flatters not only your face but your whole look!

BEST-COLORED LACE FRONT WIGS FOR BLACK WOMEN

Not being able to find the lace wig that matches your skin tone can be pretty frustrating and a common mistake that many wig wearers make. There are four normal lace colors including transparent, light brown, medium brown, and dark brown but you can always opt for an HD lace option so that you don’t need to worry about matching with your skin tone as it goes undetectable. Following are the best-colored lace front wigs for black women.

Keeping It Cute with Bubble Pink

Nothing will transform your look as significantly as Light Pink HD Lace Frontal Wig! This wig comes in all lengths and the most flattering light pink color as seen on many celebrities including Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner.

Never Say No to a Grey Hair Wig

We all know how getting that perfect dyed platinum/grey hair can be difficult to achieve especially on dark hair shades so for that we have Hedy Hair Bubble Grey Human Hair Wig that will flatter all the dark skin tones. It comes in lengths of 14-32 so that you can flaunt all hair lengths!

A Basic Loose Wave Wig in Natural Black

Looking for a wig that you can wear every day and does not require you any styling? Well, look no further as Hedy Hair Glueless HD Lace Frontal Wig will be your everyday choice. With length varieties from 16 inches to 30 inches in a Natural Black color, this one is a must-have!

Ginger Hair, Don’t Care

Hair like this will always get you your way! This Ginger Color Body Wave Wig is all you need when you want to have an impressive look with your besties downtown. This wig comes in many lengths from 14-30 and has also density that you can pick from.

Rosy Red Straight Hair Wig To Amp Up The Look

With a wig like this one, it is always about expressing yourself unapologetically! Hedy Rose Red Highlights Lace Front Wig comes in a beautiful highlight that gives it a lovely texture and looks. This one is perfect to flaunt all year long.

These Winters Are for a Blue Wig

Winters are for experimentation and this Blue Bob Wig is the right pick for you! This wig is not only about being flattering and giving you that head-turning look but is also easy to put on and will go with several of your winter outfits. Gorgeous is your maiden name once you have this one on.

Exude Class with Some Brown Bangs

Your grand event is coming up? Well, Our Glueless Brown Human Hair Wig is the one for you! This flattering brown color is to die for! The bangs on the front complimented the straight hair providing you with an amazing look without any hassle or worry for styling.

In All Seriousness, A Slant Black Bob

This one is fabulous with its black color and straight bob look that will be great not only for daily wear but also to get you ready for any occasion to come. This wig comes in lengths of 8-14 and will give you the super realistic look that you have always wished for!

Who said wigs have to be boring? With so many options like the above, you are all sorted for all your looks. Wigs can be a tricky business but once you have cracked that code and figured out what looks best as per your skin tone and style then there is no stopping you!