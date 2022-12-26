Parliament | Although the parliament became more equal, men still interrupt other speakers much more than women

“To think!” (Leena Merip.s.)

“What on earth?” (Jenni Pitkogreen)

“Incomprehensibly!” (Mauri Peltokangasp.s.)

Screams ring out in the session hall when plenary sessions are held in the parliament. The hotter the topic the representatives discuss, the more heated interjections are typically heard. The previous examples are from the plenary session, where the parliament dealt with the law on gender confirmation, i.e. the so-called trans law.

Interruption means interrupting the speaker from his place by shouting. Interjections are in the customs of the parliament perfectly allowed, but they should be snappy swishes, not vague rumbles.

There is an interesting statistic related to interjections: men do them clearly more than women. 75 percent of the shouts made in the current season are made by men. Among the women, the most active intercessor is that of basic Finns Leena Meri.

The uneven gender distribution of interjections seems to be a persistent phenomenon. Throughout the history of the parliament, men have made 85 percent of the interjections.

Leena Meri, Member of Parliament for Fundamental Finns, spoke in the parliament in November. Next to him is Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, MP from the coalition.

Information come from the Parliament Sampo service of Aalto University and the University of Helsinki, which will open for public use in early 2023. The material includes all plenary speeches since the first plenary session of the unicameral parliament.

The current parliament is the most gender-equal in history. In the spring 2019 elections, 94 women were elected to parliament, or 47 percent of all representatives.

Although more interjections are still made by men, the actual plenary speeches are fairly evenly distributed between women and men. In the current term, women have given 45 percent of plenary speeches. No member of parliament has said that they are transgender, so this article only uses the division into women and men.

The most active female speaker this term has been the chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah.

Essayah reflects that his top spot may be affected by the extraordinary period in parliament caused by the corona pandemic. At the time of the strictest restrictions, a third of the representatives could be present in the parliament, but the chairmen of parliamentary groups and parties were allowed to be present outside this quota.

So Essayah sat in the hall more than many others.

“We, who were on the spot, therefore had to give a bigger share of the speeches.”

Parliamentary since the beginning of history, women have given 26 percent of the speeches.

The number of women’s speeches has increased, of course, simply because the number of women in parliament has increased. However, other factors also have an effect: now the presidents of the parties are almost all women, and the government also has a female majority.

Ministers often get – or have to – speak out, as they present the laws to be decided and defend them in the chamber.

However, it can be said that women have already spoken actively in the parliament in past election periods, because according to the statistics produced by Aalto University, women have been 18 percent of all speakers in the parliament. It is somewhat surprising, because the different traditions of the parliament have also automatically made more men speakers.

“ “In 2019, quite a lot of young women entered the parliament, and they immediately took up a lot of space.”

“The political culture of parliament and parliamentary groups includes certain hierarchies regarding who gets to give group speeches or ask the opening question during question time. As a rule, hierarchies are related to experience and length of parliamentary work,” says Yliopistotutkija Jenni Karimäki from the University of Helsinki.

“When there have been more men and they have had longer parliamentary careers, they have been overrepresented in these status positions.”

Sari Essayah, chairman of the Christian Democrats, spoke in parliament in December.

Also this election season’s speech queen Essayah says that unwritten but well-established traditions affect parliamentary work. However, in his opinion, the arrangement in which seniors dominate plenary discussions is crumbling.

“In 2019, quite a lot of young women entered the parliament, and they immediately took up a lot of space. I remember when I came to the parliament for the first time in 2003, then there was more of a mentality that the representatives of the first term practice a little, and more speeches were made in the front row.”

According to Essayah, however, it is not strictly a gender issue.

“I think there is a generational gap here. Today, people come to Parliament from different backgrounds. Many have previously held various expert positions and are used to speaking.”

Also there have been changes in the official structures. In the past, there could be big differences between committees in which committees men and women were on. Traditionally, the committee with a female majority was the social and health committee. Even at the moment, the committee has a clear majority of women, but the chairman is a man, Markus Lohi (center).

“Today, the groups take a closer look at ensuring that the gender distribution in the committees is as even as possible. When a picture of the defense committee became public and there were only men in the picture, it immediately sparked a discussion on social media, even though there are also women on the committee,” says Essayah.

When the defense committee was meeting the president in October, a picture was published of the occasion, which included the president, 16 men and no women. Although the female representatives were missing from the picture, the reality conveyed by the picture was not impossibly wrong: there are currently 15 men and two women in the defense committee.

Read more: There were 16 men in the picture when the defense committee met the president

Finland in the first parliamentary elections in 1907, 19 women were elected MPs. However, gender equality did not progress linearly, as after independence the number of women collapsed and was at its lowest in the 1930 elections. At that time, only 11 women were elected to parliament, i.e. 5.5 percent of MPs.

According to Jenni Karimä, a clear turning point occurred in the 1970s.

“More women began to be elected to parliament, and they did not enter politics only as representatives of the party’s women’s organization, but through the actual party. After this, more women also started to take up leading positions in the parties.”

For a long time it was the case that women also voted for men rather than women, says Karimäki.

“In the 1990s, there was a transition for the first time to women voting for more women than men. In the last elections, the voting according to the gender of women and men was exceptionally even.”

On the one hand, it is a numerical but also a cultural change, says Karimäki. A change has taken place both among the citizens and within the parliament: gender is no longer a factor that automatically guides competence, and the importance of the representative’s gender, for example, when sharing responsibility, has decreased.

Past the election season is completely exceptional in that there is a female majority in the government and the top five is made up of women. From time to time it is discussed whether gender has been reflected in criticism of the government.

According to a recent study by the University of Jyväskylä, ministers receive a lot of hate speech, but the minister’s gender does not affect the prevalence of hate speech. On the other hand, a study published a year ago by NATO’s strategic communications competence center (Stratcom) reported that Finnish ministers receive a lot of misogynistic harassment.

According to Karimäki, the government has been criticized quite normally on issues, but also on the basis of gender.

“There has been talk, for example, of a lipstick government. Criticism has been directed at femininity more than it would have happened to men in a similar position. But there has also been a lot of criticism about other things.”

How about what was life like for women in parliament in past decades?

Let’s make a Teams call to Pälkäne and ask Marjatta from Stenius-Kaukos. Former militant Stenius-Kaukonen was elected to the parliament from the Skdl list in 1975. He left the parliament for the last time in 2003, when the party had changed to the left-wing coalition.

“When I entered parliament, I was 28 years old. When the committee went on trips somewhere, I was considered a secretary, they thought that he couldn’t be a member of parliament. It has moved on, but it’s still definitely not perfect.”

See also HS Helsinki Lidl refused to sell food to two helpers who piled food in carts for Ukrainian refugees in Helsinki Marjatta Stenius-Kaukonen was photographed in the parliament in 1991.

According to Stenius-Kaukonen, belittlement was aimed at women in his time regardless of the party.

“In exactly the same way, the members of the coalition also felt it. For example Sirpa Pietikäinen has spoken on the subject publicly.”

At Stenius-Kaukose has a special merit: she is the woman who gave the most plenary speeches in the history of the entire parliament. Among the ten representatives who spoke the most, there are no other women than Stenius-Kaukonen.

The record can be considered particularly significant because Stenius-Kaukose did not have such responsible positions during his parliamentary years that would have automatically brought him speaking opportunities. So he did not serve as a minister or as chairman of his party, parliamentary group or committees.

Instead, Stenius-Kaukonen worked for a long time and with dedication in the social and health committee. He also spoke about these themes in the session hall.

Marjatta Stenius-Kaukonen was photographed at Rautajärvi school in Pälkäne in March 2022.

On the other end of the Teams call, Stenius-Kaukonen talks about the legal projects that he was involved in promoting over the years in detail. According to what he said, he also had a similar style in parliament.

“In my speeches, I opened up what the laws concretely mean to people.”

Plenary speeches are only a small part of the MPs’ work. Most of the work is done in committees, and in addition to that, the representatives have various meetings and representation duties, among other things.

However, Stenius-Kaukonen says that a few plenary speeches he gave had a tangible impact on his fellow representatives. That’s why he continued to give speeches frantically.

“In my speeches, I explained, for example, the taxation of retroactive pensions. Once Ben Zyskovicz, with whom I must have disagreed on almost everything, came to say in the corridor that this matter could be taken up for consideration, since you twisted it so well out of iron wire. Once again I had spoken in the plenary session about compulsory work, and then Iiro Viinanen came in the cup to say that I feel you are right about this. Then there was a change in the matter.”

During Stenius-Kaukonen’s time, the speech culture also had time to change the law, when the length of speeches began to be limited.

“It was good for me because I talk way too much.”

The article’s information on the number of speeches and interjections is based on the results of the Parlamentsampo service. The service will be published in early 2023 at www.parlamenttisampo.fi. Parliament Sampo was developed by researchers from Aalto University and the University of Helsinki. The material includes all plenary speeches since the first plenary session of the unicameral parliament.