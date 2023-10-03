In this edition we analyze the first electoral debate of the candidates for the Presidency of Argentina. Among the five candidates, the most likely are the far-right candidate Javier Milei, who proposes reducing the State and dollarizing the economy; the official and Peronist Sergio Massa; and Patricia Bullrich, from Mauricio Macri’s line. Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman appear below 5% in voting intentions in the surveys.

The candidates for the Presidency of Argentina had their first electoral debate ahead of the elections on October 22.

Although there are five candidates, three are the most popular according to the surveys. The one who appears leading in most of them with close to 35% of the voting intention is Javier Milei, a libertarian whose main banner is to reduce the power of the State and dollarize the country’s economy; Very close is Sergio Massa, the current Minister of Economy, who represents the face of Peronism and the line of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in these elections. Another favorite is Patricia Bullrich, from the right-wing coalition Together for Change and close to former president Mauricio Macri.

We analyze the details of this first presidential debate in Argentina with the help of our guests:

– Mariana Moyano, journalist and university professor in Buenos Aires.

– Ignacio Tesón, economist, graduate from the Torcuato Di Tella University and master’s degree in finance from the University of Valencia. He works as an independent economic analyst and has defended Milei’s ideas in multiple spaces.