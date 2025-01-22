Have you ever received a call from an unknown number in which, after a silence, someone is heard saying ‘goodbye’ in English and after this they hang up? If the answer is affirmative, you should know that the phenomenon is hidden behind this. ‘robocalls’and that it is nothing more than a strategy of some operators to try to sell you a promotional product.

That is to say, It is a form of spam And, in case you have been a victim, you should know that it will not affect your phone bill and it is not a phone scam that will steal your information. Nevertheless, In Spain there is a new version of the famous ‘robollamadas’‘.

What are ‘robocalls’?

‘Robocalls’ are a technique that some managers use thanks to a list of telephone numbers to make a mass call. This is done by a bot at random and if they receive a response, the operators choose that user to send them all kinds of offers and promotions.

The problem with this practice is that the moment you pick it upit is very possible that the operators are busy with another call and that is when those moments of silence occur on the other end of the line. This system, in those moments of silence, is waiting for an operator to become free in order to serve the waiting customer.

In other cases, this bot simply call to check the availability of the numbers on the list and configure, based on that, a schedule to execute them. One of the things that people ask is why they listen to ‘goodbye’ at the end of each call. Unfortunately, we do not have the answer to that question and the reason is unknown.

The new type of ‘robocalls’ that has arrived in Spain

There is a new version of this telephone spam and it has already arrived in Spain. The modus operandi is quite similar, but it clearly reflects that those who perpetuate this attempt at deception do not stop innovating. The goal remains the same, record your voice, specifically, the word ‘yes’.

Once they call you, the prefix always begins with + 34, and can listen to a prerecorded voice which is normally created with artificial intelligence that repeats the following message: ‘Hello, can you hear me? My name is Juan Carlos González’. Not only does he repeat it once, but he does it several times with the intention that the word does come out of the user’s mouth.

Furthermore, added to this first sentence, it can be followed by ‘I wanted to talk to you about subsidies for solar panels’. By repeating the first and second they want to capture the voice so you can say ‘hello, yes, I’m not interested’ and capture the necessary word.

In case you want to avoid this, sign up for the Robinson Listwhich is a secure service that allows you to stop receiving unwanted advertising calls. If despite this, you continue to receive them, you can choose to block all unknown numbers that call you or You can download an application that performs this type of actions for you.





