The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), began the week in decline after right-wing extremist acts that culminated in the destruction of public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes, such as the Planalto Palace, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the National Congress .

The index retreated up to 0.76%, at 108,134 points at the low of the day. At 10:45 am, the Stock Exchange was close to stability (-0.05%), at 108,909 points. Abroad, the main indices in Europe and Asia registered highs at the same time. US markets were not yet trading.

The commercial dollar reached R$ 5.30 at the maximum of the day. Agents react to rising political tension in Brasilia. The acts that defend anti-democratic agendas resulted in the destruction of the main buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes.

Since the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the market has demonstrated a concern with fiscal and economic challenges, with the expansion of spending and signs of greater state interventionism in the economy.

Investors assess that now there is also a worsening of political and institutional uncertainties. They began to incorporate into the scenario of risks a more tense start to the government than was expected for Lula’s term. Until now, the sequence of post-election events was, to some extent, more benign than expected by economic agents, who feared an institutional break with the polarized elections.

Even the absence of the former president was expected Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the delivery of a presidential sash to Lula. But the increase of extremism in the streets made investors operate with greater caution this Monday (Dec 9).

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the coat of arms of the republic. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça” and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

BEFORE THE INVASION

The organization of the movement had been captured previously by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanada. But it was not enough to contain the invasion of radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each pedestrian access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonarists have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

