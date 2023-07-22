What would you think if you slept sheltered by the stars and surrounded by nature on your next vacation? This is possible thanks to bubble hotels: the three best are in Mexico and one of them in Mexico City.

The first thing you should know is What are bubble hotels and how do they work?? With this, you will be ready to venture into a luxury trip, nature and above all a disconnection from stress.

A bubble hotel is a unique and original type of accommodation that is part of the concept of glamping (glamour camping), a trend of the ecotourism that combines the luxury and comforts of a high-class hotel with the experience of camping in the middle of nature.

These hotels are known for their special architecture, as they consist of transparent spheres or domes of plastic that allow guests to stay in a completely transparent space, which provides spectacular views of the natural environment that surrounds them.

The main objective of a bubble hotel is to offer travelers an intimate connection with nature and allow them to enjoy the beauty of the surroundings without losing any comfort.

Guests can admire the starry sky at night, wake up to the light of dawn, and enjoy the natural beauty during the day, all from the comfort of their room.

Three bubble hotels in Mexico and their price

In Mexico, there are three of the best bubble hotels, each with their own unique characteristics. One of them is located in Mexico City, specifically in Colonia Condesa, where you can have a glamping experience.

Hideout Monterrey:

this charming bubble hotel it’s found in Nuevo Leon, a few kilometers from the capital, Monterey. It offers a unique experience by allowing guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the region from its comfortable and transparent bubble.

The rooms are equipped with a jacuzzi and a telescope to enjoy the impressive views of the lake and the majestic mountains that surround it.

You will enjoy nature and comfort (Hideout Monterrey – Bubble Glamping)

Besides, Hideout Monterrey It is a privileged place for bird watching and offers exciting ecological tours, such as visits to the Cueva de los Murciélagos, hiking on Cerro Agujerado, and kayaking and horseback riding activities.

The price of this bubble hotel varies depending on the season and some services, but it goes from $3,299 pesos.

Glamping Dome in CDMX:

For those who want to live the experience of bubble hotels without leaving the Mexico City, the VH Glamping Dome is the ideal option. Located in the vibrant Colonia Condesa, This unique bubble hotel is located on a rooftop near the beautiful parks in the area.

Guests can enjoy a King size bed and all the comforts of a modern apartment, plus it is perfect for romantic getaways, where you can admire the night sky from the comfort of the bubble or enjoy a shower with a panoramic view.

This dome is in CDMX (Where to go.com)

A truly unforgettable experience in the middle of the bustling city, which you can find on Airbnb at a price starting at $1,000 pesos per night. (Check availability and update prices).

Jungle Eco Tree House, Tulum:

Located in the tropical paradise of Tulum, in Quintana Roo, the Jungle Eco Tree House is another highlight bubble hotel in Mexico. The real adventure begins with its unique location, as the rooms sit at a staggering 30 meters in the middle of the lush jungle.

Staying here is like living in a glass tree house, surrounded by the natural beauty that the jungle offers and with views towards the sea. This eco-friendly hotel operates with sustainable and self-sustaining systems, allowing guests to truly connect with the surrounding nature.

It’s a tree house (Airbnb)

Here, you can enjoy a Queen size bed, private terrace and outdoor shower, as well as access to exciting nearby activities, such as visits to cenotes, beaches and the archaeological zone of Tulum.

You can also find it through Airbnb for a price from $1,520 pesos per night.

