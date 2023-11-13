On Date 13 of the League Cup, Boca received Newell’s at La Bombonera in what was the first match after the defeat, in overtime, in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminense by 2-1 that cut and ended the dream of lifting the seventh title in its history. The result against Rosario Lepra was 1-0 in favor of the Xeneize team due to Miguel Merentiel’s goal from a penalty in the 90th minute of the game.
Let us remember that Mariano Herrón, who was the Reserve coach, will be on Boca’s substitute bench before Jorge Almirón resigned after the return of the delegation from Rio de Janeiro. Herrón will be the one who leads the professional team until the end of the 2023 season.
Knowing this situation, we present Boca’s next matches after the match against Newell’s:
Wednesday, November 22 – Boca vs Estudiantes – Semifinals – Argentine Cup
This duel became of utmost importance for the Ribera team after the defeat in the final of the Copa Libertadores. This is the most “accessible” access route for the 2024 Copa Libertadores, which is Boca’s only major objective at the end of the 2023 season.
Sunday, November 26 – Godoy Cruz vs Boca – Date 14 – League Cup
Everything seems to indicate that it will be Boca’s last match for the League Cup since the classification is very complicated. In addition, the Mendoza team is one of the direct rivals in the fight to qualify for the 2024 Copa Libertadores through the annual table.
If they achieve victory and advance against Estudiantes in the Argentine Cup, they will play the final of the same tournament before the end of the 2023 season, which represents one more match and the most direct possibility of entering the 2024 Copa Libertadores.
#Bocas #games #match #Newells #Matchday #League #Cup