The European Union extended sanctions against officials of Nicolás Maduro’s government until May 2024.

The extension of the measures was approved by the European Council although the Government of Spain had requested that the sanctions be lifted, after the United States made some of its policies more flexible.

“The Council has reviewed the restrictive measures in force, in accordance with Article 17(4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/2063. Taking into account this review, the restrictive measures against all persons on the list, with the exception of one person who has died, must be extended until May 14, 2024,” reads the Official Journal of the European Union (EU).

“These measures do not affect the general population and can be reversed based on the progress made in the reestablishment of democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights in Venezuela,” the text reads.

Among those sanctioned whose measure was updated was Elvis Eduardo Hidrobo Amoroso, who had initially been included on the sanctioned list. on June 29, 2020 and is now president of the National Electoral Council.

“President of the National Electoral Commission of Venezuela since August 24, 2023. Former comptroller general (between October 23, 2018 and August 2023) and former first and second vice president of the unrecognized National Constituent Assembly (ANC). His actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela, notably by banning members of the opposition from holding public office for fifteen years and leading the unrecognized ANC, signing the anti-hate law, justifying the ouster of a governor of the legally elected opposition and prohibit Juan Guaidó from holding any public office.

The well-known “torturers” were also updated in the sanction. Is about

Carlos Alberto Calderón Chirinos, Hannover Esteban Guerrero Mijares, Alexander Enrique Granko Arteaga and Rafael Antonio Franco Quintero, military officials accused of committing torture in the country’s detention centers.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS