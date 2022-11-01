Damian Ode He gained popularity after hosting the program “Damian y el Toyo”, where he performed hilarious prank calls and hidden cameras with which they scared more than one character from the Peruvian show business. However, Carlos Andrade’s partner, the popular ‘Toyo’, also ventured into another area that very few knew, since he founded the Del Carajo rock.

The businessman, who from a very young age acquired knowledge about business with his father, did not hesitate to focus on the field of entertainment, food and Peruvian music. With the arrival of the pandemic, Damian Ode was forced to close the doors of Peña Del Carajo after 21 years of operation, despite the fact that he had planned to take his restaurant to the United States thanks to a partner.

What does Damian Ode currently do?

Business and humor are still present in Damian Ode’s life, so he and his partner ‘Toyo’ continue their antics with indiscreet cameras through the screens of Willax Television.

Damian Ode continues to make jokes with Carlos Andrade, the popular ‘Toyo’. Photo: Damian Ode/Instagram

In addition, he is working on his business plans, since together with his sister he has opened a store in the city of Madrid. This is called La Nación-Gastrobar and caters to Peruvians residing in Europe and the Spanish themselves.

“I tell you that I came to Madrid – Spain to open this small space, but with a giant heart, good Peruvian food, with international functions, where you can find a good ceviche, lomo saltado, rice with duck. Also, you will find pico, Peruvian beers, and Inca Kola,” she wrote on his Instagram account.

Damian Ode and his sister, who lives in Spain, founded a restaurant in Madrid. Photo: Damian Ode/Instagram

Did Damian Ode definitively close the Peña Del Carajo?

The arrival of the pandemic paralyzed all the plans of large and small businessmen, including Damian Ode, who was forced to close the Peña Del Carajo after the second wave of COVID-19, in 2021. Despite having plans with his restaurant in the United States, the artist declined and sadly announced that his place will cease to function after 21 years.

“Del Carajo closes its doors after 21 years. With great sadness I want to report something that hurts in the bottom of my heart, we never thought to give news like this. Close? Why? When? How? Well, it is clear that this bug (Coronavirus) and this latest confinement imposed by the government took away the last oxygen ball we had to live on,” he published. on Facebook.

With the new government regulations against COVID-19, the former driver of “Damian y el Toyo” returned to attention at the Del Carajo rock; however, he faced new difficulties with the Municipality of Barranco that led him to make the hasty decision to close the premises, although he later changed his mind.

After various inconveniences, Damian Ode remembers how he founded the restaurant that has given so many joys and fun to so many Peruvians during these 23 years of operation.

“Today, (October 29), is one of the most important days of my life, one of my children, Del Carajo turns 23 years old. Good years honoring our Creole and Afro-Peruvian music, a son who grew up knowing the most important exponents of our music, a space where our food crowned our tables, where the best Peruvian cocktails accompanied the jaranas of our loyal fans from Peru and the world”, detailed in a post on his Instagram account.