Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin asked Hungary and Turkey to approve “quickly” the joint request of the country with Sweden to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). The countries are the only members of the alliance that have not yet ratified the requests. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

“All eyes are now on Hungary and Turkey. We are waiting for these countries to ratify our requests. I think it would be important for this to happen sooner rather than later.”said the prime minister in an interview with a journalist on Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022) after a meeting with Nordic leaders.

At the end of June, the 30 member states of NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to the group. Turkey – which had vetoed the countries’ entry – supported the accessions after negotiating F-16 fighter jets with the US.

Now, the expansion of the group needs to be ratified by the parliaments of its 30 members. However, Finland and Sweden are not protected by NATO’s defense clause, which states that an attack on one of the member states is an attack against all. This process should take around a year.