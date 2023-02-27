What a goal! The rain, the mud and the lousy court did not matter, video

He soccer it always has a different tint. Each game is a story and several chapters are played in it, like when the rain hinders the game.

A case that has been presented in recent days happened in the match between the Sabadell and UD Logroñés.

What happened has been called the most spectacular play of the weekend in world football. Let’s see why.

The players left for the second part. The field was impossible, the rain had devastated before and during the game, but it was decided to dispute the commitment.

It was 0-0, but in the first play of the second half the score was unbalanced thanks to this great goal from midfield.

The video says it all

The referee gave the order to resume play and Christian HerreraWithout thinking about it, he kicked the ball from midfield and it was a goal.

The goal became much more valuable because two minutes later the game was suspended, the judge made the decision not to play it anymore, because the playing field was not in good condition, the rain spoiled everything.

