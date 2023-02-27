Selfie with Maria De Filippi in front of the coffin: Sabrina Ferilli’s anger

After the photos circulated on the net of some fans who asked Maria De Filippi for a selfie in front of Maurizio Costanzo’s coffin, several controversies arose.

The first to lash out against the fans was Selvaggia Lucarelli who re-shared the video of the selfie with the widow on social networks: “The selfie with the famous widow. I don’t even waste time saying something about those people because they are more like us than we think, but I am thinking of Maria De Filippi and the enormous effort to give to those who ask violently, in those hours in which you also exhausted the reserves. For me it was a fuck you on the first phone I saw ”.

Among the many comments of indignation, that of Sabrina Ferilli immediately catches the eye: “Minimum … because if they didn’t teach you manners at home … I don’t think I can teach you … but I would make you understand that it is not done” , wrote the Roman actress. Ferilli was in Tokyo at the time of the announcement of Maurizio Costanzo’s disappearance, but she immediately returned to Rome to say the last goodbyes to a dear friend, first at the funeral home and then at the funeral, underway, in the Church of the Artists .

Even Rita Dalla Chiesa lashed out at the photos asked of Maria in front of the coffin. You first commented on Lucarelli’s post: “You don’t need to hide her face from him but enlarge it and make it recognized by as many people as possible. She raped the pain ”. Then, she posted a tweet with a photo of the man who asked for a selfie: “This is the face of someone who wanted to take a selfie with Maria… Avoid anyone who recognizes it. Forever”.