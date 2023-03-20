Fuse lit in full recovery and exploded with the benches on the pitch after the triple whistle to avoid the worst. Another “outbreak” between Vlahovic and Mkhitaryan

He ends up in the bullfight, with two red cards per game over. Minute 97 of Inter-Juventus, well beyond the five minutes of added time decided by Chiffi. Nerves on edge: on the one hand the frustration for the comeback and for a goal conceded that was judged irregular, on the other the adrenaline of the defense to the bitter end. Throw-in on the right wing of the attack with the ball up to the Inter penalty area, the spark is ignited between Leandro Paredes and Danilo D’Ambrosio. But we go on, Inter are 80 meters from the goal but until the triple whistle arrives we hope: we play.

The other outbreaks — On the throw-in are Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Dusan Vlahovic who take each other and look at them, but the fuse is already lit (also elsewhere). A few seconds and the game ends, teammates, technicians and managers are needed to divide the litigants, benches on the pitch. Not Allegri, who was gone about ten minutes ago: in the 86th minute due to disappointment (“to avoid another yellow card and disqualification” he will say) he had already gone to the locker room. It ends with Bonucci standing and his deputy Landucci sitting on the bench with team manager Fabris holding his hand. See also Drama at sea a young Tunisian dies

The scuffle — However, triple whistle and very heated spirits, D’Ambrosio furious to look for the physical confrontation, scuffle almost and in more than one case someone needs to put his body in the way to avoid contact. It is not enough. So in a (relatively) appeased climate Chiffi pulls out the red card: one-two, one for D’Ambrosio and one for Paredes. That’s where it started and where it ended. The disqualification upon returning from the break is on the way: Inter will play at home against Fiorentina, Juventus at the Stadium with Verona, both on 1 April. But the disqualification of D’Ambrosio and Paredes won’t be a joke.

March 19, 2023 (change March 19, 2023 | 23:34)

