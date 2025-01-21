To get the skin we long for, it is necessary to have a good skincare routine, a concept that is becoming more and more widespread. Perform double cleansing, tone the skin, hydrate it and complement it with serum. Among the best known, the name retinol stands out, and the truth is that its fame is more than deserved. Thanks to its rejuvenating properties, it is not only possible to combat the signs of aging, but also reduces the texture of the skin.

Now wellthis 2025 comes into conflict: because? Is it safe to use? what will change?

What is retinol and what are its benefits?

The first thing you should know well is precisely retinol. This is about a derived from vitamin A which is widely used in cosmetics, along with the other two derivatives, retinal and retinoic acid. retinol It is already present naturally in the skinacting effectively to guarantee the good condition of the barrier.

Of course, introducing it into our facial care routine requires commitment and perseverance, since it should be done little by little and preferably at night.

Benefits:

Increases skin hydration

Rejuvenates the skin

Provides luminosity

Improves texture

Shrinks pores

Fades sun spots

Reverses photoaging

| Source: Istock

What you should know this 2025

This 2025 has begun with new regulations regarding retinol, since the European Union has limited the concentration of this asset to 0.3%, both in free sale and under medical prescription. All this causes alarm bells to go off. Could it be that it is dangerous? Can I continue using it? is it contraindicated?

However, although doubts and uncertainty roam the minds of more than one, as dermatologist Leire Barrutía states on her Instagram profile @dermisphere, only This is a preventive measure. “Although it is very unlikely, it could be that approximately 5% of the population taking high-dose vitamin A supplements suffer from potential overexposure to this vitamin,” he continues.

In addition, the new regulations also bring a series of deadlines. You can still buy retinols that have a higher concentration, although starting this fall they will stop being distributed. It will be in May 2027 moment in which it will be its sale is totally prohibited, There is still stock left or not.