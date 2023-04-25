The euphoria of the fans of Junior de Barranquilla is ‘through the clouds’, the shark team has managed to take flight in the last dates of the BetPlay League at the hands of coach Hernán Darío Gómez.

The Barranquillero team faced last Saturday, April 22, Jaguares de Córdoba for the 15th date of Colombian Professional Soccer and managed to take three gold points to continue dreaming of qualifying for the semifinal home runs of the BetPlay League.

Fan stars in a fun moment at the Metropolitan

In the Junior match against Jaguares played in the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquillaa fan “exceeded from euphoria” at the moment the famous “kisscam” appeared and took his good blow from a shark fan.

At halftime of the engagement, the Win Sports ‘kisscam’ focused on a young woman in the stands of the ‘Metro’ who immediately realized that she was being recorded and expressed “not there, again”.

But what the young woman did not count on was the reaction of a rojiblanco fan who grabbed her cheek and tried to ‘steal’ a kiss from her to leave an image to remember; although the ‘play’ did not go well the man who took his good shot before achieving his goal.

For the images that went viral through social networks, the woman was seen very smiling and little upset for the moment that unleashed the whistle and the laughter of the public that went to enjoy the victory of Junior from Barranquilla.

From what can be seen in the pictures, apparently there is complicity of the woman who had fun at the momentBetween grief and laughter, she shook hands with the man who tried to steal her kiss in a moment of euphoria.

What remains for Junior to qualify?

The Junior of Barranquilla He has five games in a row without knowing defeatthey have two draws and three victories that have allowed them to climb the BetPlay League position table, where they are seventh with 21 units, 8 points behind the leader of the FPC, Águilas Doradas.

The next match for the rojiblancos will be on Sunday, April 30, at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales, where they will visit Once Caldas by the date 16 of the FPC.

