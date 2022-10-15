The giant squid, an Architeuthis dux measuring three meters in length and weighing more than 200 kilograms, was barely damaged, reports website Cryptocoologos. A giant squid like this normally lives at the bottom of the ocean. When they die, they surface. That such a large animal appears to the surface in such good condition, however, is exceptional.

“I saw that he still had both eyes,” says Teo Lucas, who saw the animal afloat while spotting whales. “That’s usually the first thing that gets eaten away.” Only at the very top of the head was already a small piece bitten away. Anyone who develops an appetite for calamari upon seeing the colossus will be disappointed. This type of squid is according to El Commercialo not fit for human consumption. This is due to the animal’s high ammonia content.