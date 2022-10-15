Although the servers of the first Overwatch those of its sequel have already stopped working, Overwatch 2They are already online. So their original heroes, like D.Va, so popular in fan art and cosplay, are back.

She is one of the most beloved characters in this Blizzard Entertainment franchise and rivals Tracer quite well, someone who needs no introduction. D.Va is gifted with a lot of skill.

It is not for nothing that she is a former professional player of Mecha Guardian V and a competent pilot; this combination makes her a very dangerous hero in the hands of any player.

We Recommend: Overwatch 2: D.Va becomes the highest search

He is someone who stands out for his competitiveness, and incidentally, he has a lot of knowledge in mechanics. Her real name is Hana Song and she hails from South Korea. inside of Overwatch and its sequel plays the tank role with great efficiency.

So far he is the youngest human character to join the ranks of Overwatch; she is 19 years old. In addition to standing out for his knowledge and skills, this character does so because of his appearance.

It is undeniable that when they created it the idea was to attract the attention of the players; its design is nice and cute, like Tracer. That is why it is not surprising that there is currently more than one cosplay based on D.Va.

A well set Overwatch D.Va cosplay

D.Va cosplay from Overwatch Y Overwatch 2 what we share is a contribution from the cosplayer @yasal_170. As you can see, it recreates the appearance of this heroine well.

The medium brown hair that he wears is similar to that of this Blizzard character. The same can be said for the headband with headphones that he wears as well as the pilot suit that he wears. This mixes the typical colors of blue, white, black, and pink from D.Va’s outfit.

To the aforementioned we must add the weapon that he has in his hand in one of the photos, and incidentally, the makeup. As for the setting, it is in line with what could be expected.

The mecha that he usually uses is present, but we are left with the doubt if it is something real or actually generated by a computer. In any case, it helps to complement this cosplay well, which is well cared for in its details.

In addition to Overwatch 2 we have more video game information in EarthGamer.