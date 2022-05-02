Gymnastics trainer Vincent Wevers was especially relieved when he heard that the disciplinary committee of the Institute for Sports Law (ISR) had acquitted him of transgressive behaviour.

“I have looked forward to the result with confidence, but the past one and a half, two years, have certainly not been fun,” he said in a written statement to the NOS.

Since 2020, several former gymnasts have filed complaints against Wevers about unacceptable behaviour. According to the disciplinary committee, it has not been sufficiently established that the gymnastics coach is guilty of disciplinary culpable behaviour. The committee also finds that the interviews and interviews with the reporting parties and those involved are of insufficient quality.

Also read:

† Gymnastics coach Vincent Wevers acquitted of transgressive behavior after ‘rattling’ investigation

• Faulty investigation in Vincent Wevers case yet another slap in the face from former gymnasts

The disciplinary committee is of the opinion that from the file and what was put forward by the prosecutor and the witnesses at the hearing, a certain picture has indeed arisen of certain abuses caused by the defendant. But according to the disciplinary committee, the allegations against Wevers have not been convincingly proven. See also Gymnastics coach Wevers acquitted of transgressive behavior

Wevers is relieved, but also disappointed with how everything turned out. “It has a big impact to be treated like a convict without going through a trial,” he said. “We have a (legal) system in the Netherlands to allow an independent body to judge a particular case. That didn’t happen in my case. The process has had a lot of impact on me personally, my family and my environment, such as the gymnasts with whom I was in the hall every day. The KNGU has not protected me as an employer and has stood against me.”