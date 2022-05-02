Mariupol. Today the word “evacuation” does not return the meaning of the events. This is a resurrection, the resurrection of the buried alive, the rebirth of women, children, the elderly who for two months are as dead in the tomb of the Azovstal, isolated from the world with only the roar of bombs to remember that someone, out there, it was still there.

One hundred people have gone out in single file in the fresh air, their faces lit by the sunlight, some have lost looks, they peer first to the right, then to the left, all will continue to see the horror forever. Between one mortar round and the next, under the continuous bombing, the evacuation of civilians trapped in the steel mills since the beginning of the war, managed by the Red Cross and the United Nations, began in fits and starts, after weeks of negotiations. Yesterday the first hundred arrived in a refugee camp 20 kilometers from Mariupol, from here they will be able to decide whether to go to Ukraine or Russia. Most of them are Azovstal employees and their families who lived in the steel mill area. When the war broke out, and everything started raining on Mariupol, they could not help but go down to the bunkers of their houses inside the plant. And there they remained. The civilians trapped in the steel mill’s bunker, along with the Azov battalion and soldiers, are the only ones to have had contact with the outside. The others, in their tiny home bunkers, were cut off from everything for two months. Only yesterday did they discover that the world was not over.

“We made a film about a cat – says Anastasyia, 11, one of the many children resurrected yesterday -, the title was” The butcher in the basement “, but then the cat disappeared and we could not finish the film”. Yuri, a steel worker, with his family, lived for sixty days in a tiny reinforced concrete bunker. Cold, dark. Nobody dared to go out even to light the fire to heat the water, even the food was cooked in there, “the Ukrainian soldiers gave us charcoal to make the fire, we almost never went out, the bombings were incessant”. The bunker was shaking, the roar of the shots, though muffled “were horrible”, never stopped. Sixty days of dark, cold, fear. But then, a week ago, it became impossible to stay in that concrete cage: “At a certain point a bomb created a small hole, a crack through which a ray of light entered – says Nina Alexseevna, 68 years old -. We hadn’t seen the light for too long, suddenly we remembered what it was, the light. Staying in that cold hole had become torture, we could not have resisted any longer ». In addition to the anguish of the bombs, not knowing where to go, or “if” to go, the nightmare of the resurrected was isolation from the world: “We didn’t know what had happened to the others, what was happening out there.” The broken communications, the pounding of the shots, rare news from the outside. Each family, each couple, a world apart: «Every now and then we saw some Ukrainian soldiers, they came to interview us, they made us videos, then they left – says Elena -. Once they came to ask us for permission to make holes in the wall of our house, they served as observation points and for snipers. We refused ». AND? “And nothing, they’re gone.”

During the first days of the offensive, the remaining civilians were invited by Ukrainian soldiers to go to the steel mill’s bunker. They said it was safer, that there was water and electricity. “A family tried several times to escape, but was stopped, the area was all mined.

Today the Azovstal 100 will decide whether to go to Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, or to Donetsk and Rostov, in Russian territory. It will be a practical choice, rather than an ideological one: many have not managed to escape because without means, they will go wherever there is a relative, a friend waiting for them.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, the flower beds and gardens were being dug up, where the bodies of the victims had been buried in a hurry, to unearth the bodies and transport them to the cemetery. Perhaps the great feast of May 9 is being prepared. The streets are cleared, the rubble cleared as the sun sets on the devastation of Mariupol and the hundreds of civilians and soldiers still buried in the Azovstal catacombs.