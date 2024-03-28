Thursday, March 28, 2024
Western shore | Mahmoud Abbas has approved the government of his new prime minister

March 28, 2024
Western shore | Mahmoud Abbas has approved the government of his new prime minister

The US would like the Palestinian Authority to take control of Gaza and replace the Hamas regime. Israel has not warmed to the idea.

of the Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas accepted a new prime minister on Maundy Thursday Mohammed Mustafa formed by the government in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Mustafa said on Sunday that the main goal of the new government is to end the conflict in Gaza. He said the government is also working to reunify the agencies of the Palestinian Territories and root out corruption.

The US would like the Palestinian Authority to take control of Gaza and replace the Hamas administration at least until the elections. Israel has not warmed to the idea, and the Abbasi regime is not popular among Gazans either.

