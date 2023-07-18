Citing a letter from the Israeli prime minister, the Moroccan royal cabinet announced on Monday, July 17, that the Jewish state had decided to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty” over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. Benjamin Netanyahu also informed Mohammed VI that Israel was positively examining “the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla”, located in the part of Western Sahara controlled by the kingdom.

Israel has decided to “recognize Morocco’s sovereignty” over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, the Royal Cabinet in Rabat announced Monday, July 17, citing a letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In this letter, the Israeli Prime Minister informed His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI) of the decision of the State of Israel to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara,” the Palace said in a statement.

In his letter, Netanyahu informed the king that Israel was positively considering “the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla”, located in the part of Western Sahara controlled by the Kingdom.

Contacted by AFP, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem stated that “Israel confirms the details contained in the announcement” made by the Moroccan authorities.

Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, is controlled for the most part by Morocco, but is claimed by the Saharawi pro-independence Polisario Front, supported by Algeria.

Morocco and Israel normalized their diplomatic relations after the Abraham Accords, carried out in 2020, a process between Israel and several Arab countries supported by Washington.

In exchange, Rabat obtained Washington’s recognition of “Moroccan sovereignty” over Western Sahara.

with AFP

This article was adapted from its original French version.