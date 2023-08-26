German travel guides regard Western Sahara as part of Morocco. This is more than embarrassing – because those who sell travel guides for a fee have a duty to provide information

KCan you imagine a reputable travel guide presenting the Crimean peninsula as Russian or as a legitimate part of Russia? No? But leaving Western Sahara to the occupiers? Occurs in the best houses.

The area, almost as big as Italy, lies on the Atlantic between Morocco and Mauritania and was annexed by Morocco in 1975 in violation of international law. The largest German travel publishing group MairDumont GmbH & Co. KG, which also includes the publishing house Karl Baedeker, Marco Polo, the German editions of Lonely Planet and many other brands, nevertheless treats it as a matter of course in several travel guides as part of the kingdom.