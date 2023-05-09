Ahead of the launch of Diablo 4NVIDIA has launched a promotion that allows you to get the free game buying the RTX 40 series video cards For a limited period of time.

Specifically, the initiative is valid from now until June 13, 2023 and is valid on the purchase of RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti or 4070 video cards or pre-assembled desktops equipped with one of these GPUs. The offer will also be valid only at authorized resellers, among those suggested by NVIDIA for Italy we find AK Informatics, Drako.it And Next. For all the terms and restrictions we suggest you visit the dedicated page, a this address.

Through the promotion you will receive a free copy of Diablo 4 for PC in the Standard Edition version and the following additional content:

Cloak of Faith and Lightbearer mount armor in Diablo 4

Inarius wings and Inarius Murloc pet in Diablo 3

Amalgamation of Wrath mount in World of Warcraft

Brown Winged Darkness cosmetic set in Diablo Immortal

In short, if you are planning to purchase a new NVIDIA video card, this initiative could be for you. What do you think, will you take advantage of it?

Before leaving you, we remind you that Diablo 4 will be available starting from June 6, 2023. You will have the opportunity to try it for free before launch thanks to the public beta “Server Slam” which will start on May 12th.