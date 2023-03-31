With videoFour years after the break with Yolanthe Cabau, Wesley Sneijder (38) is still not open to a new relationship, because he hopes that things will work out with his ex. The former football player accepts it if the actress gets another relationship, but would find it ‘painful’.

,,I am still happily single,” he says on Thursday Open map, Robbert Rodenburg’s YouTube talk show. Sneijder can imagine meeting someone, but he is not looking, does not want anything fixed and is certainly not dating, because he hates that.

The “main reason” why he doesn’t open up is the hope that he will get back together with Yolanthe. Shortly after the breakup in 2019, bonding over their marriage, which lasted almost eight years, was his main goal. ,,At first you really want to grab her, but actually I have realized that letting go is more important”, he says now. “Maybe we can build something up again.” See also Situation of Ukraine's grain exports worsens every day, says minister

It would be ‘great’ if that worked out, he thinks. Sneijder expressed that hope before, years later it still exists. “That would be the best thing there is.”

‘still love each other’

The contact with Cabau is currently ‘fantastic’, says Sneijder. “But nothing in the sense that we have plans for the future. Maybe that can come out of it, maybe not. It’s not that it eats at me, like: I have to force something. I am enjoying life; if that happens, then that happens. If I get into a relationship with someone else, that’s nice too.”

That can of course also happen to Yolanthe. He is not ‘afraid’ of that, but he would find it painful. “I have also accepted that in recent years. Because that can happen too. Not that I would like it. I don’t think she would like it the other way around either. Because you’ve been together for so long, shared joys and sorrows. The ‘love’ part is still there. That won’t just go away. So it would be painful.” See also National Union of Aeronauts rejects new TST proposal, and strike is maintained - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO



Quote

When things come up, I ask her for advice, and vice versa Wesley Sneijder

When asked if Yolanthe is his ‘great love’, he answers in the affirmative. “Not only were we married, we were also best friends,” he explains. “We always told each other things first. Even now that we’re apart. When things come up, I ask her for advice, and vice versa. Because we know each other best.” That bond remains that way when Yolanthe falls in love with someone else, he says.

Wesley and Yolanthe got into a relationship in 2009 and married a year later in Castelnuovo Berardenga, Italy, near Florence. In 2015, the couple had son Xess Xava. Wesley already had son Jessey from a previous relationship. In March 2019, it was announced that they were separating.

Watch the entire conversation with Wesley Sneijder below:

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: