As soon as the Constitutional Court assured late on Wednesday that it had admitted the request for impeachment trial against President Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador’s bonds plummeted announcing a tragedy that seems to be cooking on all sides.

In a 6-3 vote, the judges cleared the way for the opposition-majority National Assembly to try to remove one of Latin America’s few market-friendly presidents when he has completed less than half of his four-year term. .

“Despite expert opinions that the charges did not meet legal and constitutional requirements, the court succumbed to pressure for a political rather than a technical decision.“Siobhan Morden, Santander’s managing director of fixed income strategy for Latin America, said in an email.

An opposition coalition of left-wing supporters of former President Rafael Correathe conservative Social Christian Party and dissidents from centre-left parties Lasso is accused of having negligently allowed corruption in the public administration.

Lasso called the allegations baseless and says they do not meet the legal requirements to impeach him.

His government said in a statement that it respected the Court, but that it did not agree with the ruling.

“This decision in no way validates the arguments presented by the legislature against the President“, according to the statement, which cited errors and changes in the impeachment documents.

What are they accusing Guillermo Lasso of to remove him from power in Ecuador?

The fate of the president of Ecuador, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, will be debated in the National Assembly (Parliament)of opposition majority.

Accused by the opposition of embezzlement (embezzlement), the 67-year-old ruler will face a probable early exit from power in the political trial in which the opposition says they have the votes to do so.

The legislature needs the votes of 92 of the 137 legislators to replace him with Vice President Alfredo Borrero. And although the first attempt to remove Lasso last June, in the midst of a violent indigenous uprising, only obtained 80 votes, this time the outlook seems much more unfavorable for the president.

This time, “obtaining the Court’s consent is a key milestone in the process that notably increases the probability that the National Assembly will approve the impeachment trial,” said Barclays analyst Alejandro Arreaza.

President Petro with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso.

For his part, political analyst and former legislator Ramiro Aguilar said “he has no doubts” that The opposition will easily add the 92 votes it requires for censorship, since it opined that Lasso, with his very neoliberal style and linked almost exclusively to financial capital, has turned almost everyone against him.

Even certain business sectors and the political right that in principle supported him would be satisfied with a change of direction in the Executive, Aguilar commented.

Lasso, the opposition accuses him of being politically responsible for an alleged corruption plot in public companies where his brother-in-law appears, the businessman Danilo Carreraby allegedly having knowledge of her and, also allegedly, protecting another member of a police investigation for links to drug trafficking.

The case splashes other close friends to the president

According to a digital media report The postPresident Lasso was aware of the assignment of public positions in state companies set up by Carrera, who has not held positions in the Government.

Also involved in the case are Hernán Luque, former delegate of the president on the board of the Public Companies Coordinating Company (EMCO), and businessman Rubén Cherres, close to Carrera and who is being investigated by the prosecution for drug trafficking.

Presidential relay in Ecuador, what can happen?

For Aguilar, the trial should lead to a constitutional relief, which would allow the Vice President Alfredo Borrero becoming the new president of Ecuadoralthough with the objective of directing an orderly transition in the time that would remain for his eventual administration.

Aguilar pointed out that if he takes over, the new president should carry out a “transition government” that gives a “turn of the wheel” towards social causes, puts aside neoliberalism and, in addition, seeks the support of progressive sectors . One should even consider a cabinet that includes opposition figures, he suggested.

Lasso’s fate was cast since February 5 when the majority of the people said “No” to a referendum on a diversity of issues that was held in parallel to the local elections, in which he was also widely defeated by correísmo and other opposition forces.

“Lasso’s mandate was revoked” in practice and since then he has been accumulating important political setbacks, paid with complaints about corruption in public companies that have affected people from circles very close to the president, says the expert Aguilar.

Does Lasso have any cards left to play?

With six votes in favor and three against, they approved the trial against Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador. Photo: Federico Parra / AFP

Experts ruled out that Lasso has any cards left to play, as it would be difficult for him to make use of the call “death cross“, with which he could dissolve Parliament, anticipate the elections and govern a year by decree.

According to Aguilar, Lasso could sign the decree to dissolve the National Assembly, but would need the approval of the Constitutional Court, which has just accepted the impeachment trial against him.

The expert even observed that the Constitutional Court accepted the trial against

Lasso under the accusation of embezzlement, for which he surely warned that there would be elements to accept that as the cause of the process.

What will happen to the dollar bonds that mature in 2030?

Dollar bonds maturing in 2030 were the worst performers among emerging markets on Thursday, according to data compiled from a Bloomberg index.

Debt plunged nearly 4 cents to 44 cents, the lowest level in nearly six months.

According to data from JPMorgan Chase & Co., investors require 19 percentage points more yield than US Treasuries to hold sovereign bonds, far exceeding the threshold for a debt to be considered distressed.

