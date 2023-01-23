Wendy Sulca He has managed his private life very well, focusing attention on his artistic career, which began with folk music, going viral on YouTube, when he released “Israel” with Delfín Quishpe and La Tigresa del Oriente, in 2010, and which followed with “La tetita”, “Beer, beer” and “Daddy”, in addition to experimenting with other genres such as folk fusion (“Tiempo”) and reggaeton (“Eso ya fue”). But now, the singer is in the news for sharing on her Instagram, that she is in love with her.

Who is Wendy Sulca’s boyfriend?

Wendy Sulca’s boyfriend is called Marco Moscoso and he is Chilean. On his Facebook profile, he states that until 2019 he was part of the Chilean Navy.

While, in his biography on Instagram, where he only has 402 followers, he points out that he is of the sign of Capricorn (the Peruvian singer is Taurus). She also indicates that she is a fan of “Game of Thrones” (GOT; Game of Thrones in Spanish) and “Peaky Blinders”, a series starring Cillian Murphy.

Wendy Sulca’s boyfriend is called Marcos Moscoso. Photo: Marcos Moscoso

How did Wendy Sulca meet her current partner?

In her Instagram stories, Wendy Sulca, 26, revealed that she had been in a relationship with Marco Moscoso for just a month. “Happy birthday, my pretty boy… Thank you for making me so happy every day” wrote the interpreter of “The magic of love”.

Wendy Sulca uploaded a photo with her boyfriend. Photo: Instagram/ Wendy Sulca.

From her words, it can be seen that the relationship was consolidated in the last visit that the Peruvian singer made to the southern country, in November 2022, to promote her new album. “Evolution”.

“I love that pretty girl” commented Wendy Sulca’s partner in the summary video of 2022, which the singer of “Cariño loco” published on Instagram.

31.12.2022 | Marcos Moscoso commented on Wendy Sulca’s post. Photo: capture Wendy Sulca/Instagram

As you remember, Wendy Sulca He is very popular in Chile for his participation in The Voice, in 2016, in addition to his work with famous local artists such as Gepe (an acoustic pop singer with Andean music influences). Next to him, she threw “Hunger”, whose video clip has already exceeded 6,210,662 views on YouTube.